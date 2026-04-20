In April 2024, Donald Trump posted two words about FISA: "KILL FISA." Two years later, he posted something very different…a demand that House Republicans "UNIFY" and pass a clean 18-month extension of the same law, with no warrant requirements, no data minimization protections, and no meaningful reforms attached.

Trump’s reversal on FISA deserves more scrutiny than it is receiving from lawmakers and citizens alike. Not because Trump changed his mind, politicians often do that, but because of what he said to justify it. In a Truth Social post last week, the President wrote that he is willing to risk “giving up of my Rights and Privileges as a Citizen” for the sake of military necessity.

Wait…what??!! A sitting president, urging Congress to extend warrantless surveillance authority, framing constitutional rights as something he, or any of us, can voluntarily hand over. The Fourth Amendment does not work that way. Neither does the First, the Second, the Fifth, or the Fourteenth…or any of them. Our constitutional rights are not privileges a citizen surrenders when the government decides the moment is urgent enough.

What Section 702 Actually Does

FISA Section 702 was designed to allow intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign nationals abroad without individual court orders. That is a legitimate national security tool with documented value. No serious critic of 702 disputes that foreign intelligence collection is important and necessary.

The problem is the backdoor. When a foreign target communicates with an American, which happens routinely, across journalism, business, academia, and family life, those American communications get swept into the same collection database. The FBI can then search that database using Americans’ names, phone numbers, and email addresses. Without a warrant, without probable cause, and without any individualized judicial review.

In 2022 alone, the FBI conducted over 200,000 such searches of Americans’ communications. A federal district court ruled in late 2024 that these searches violate the Fourth Amendment and require a warrant. That ruling is still in effect and a clean extension of 702 ignores it entirely.

The Constitutional Architecture

The Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement is not a bureaucratic inconvenience. It is the structural mechanism by which the government must justify its intrusion into your private life before a neutral magistrate, based on probable cause, with particularity about what is being searched and seized. The Founders wrote it in direct response to the British Crown’s use of general warrants; open-ended authorizations to search wherever and whatever the government chose. What the FBI is doing with 702 backdoor searches looks structurally identical to what the Fourth Amendment was designed to prohibit.

But the threat does not stop at the Fourth Amendment. When your communications are subject to warrantless government review, your First Amendment rights, your speech, your associations, your religious practice, are also chilled. You do not have to be doing anything wrong to modify your behavior when you know the government may be reading your messages. That chilling effect is not theoretical. It is the very reason the First Amendment and the Fourth Amendment have always been understood to operate together.

The Second Amendment connection follows the same logic. If the government can build a warrantless surveillance architecture around your communications, it can just as easily use that architecture to map your associations with gun owners, your participation in Second Amendment advocacy organizations, or your communications with firearms retailers. It’s the same database, with the same warrantless access and the same absence of judicial oversight.

The Fifth Amendment’s due process guarantee requires that the government follow established legal procedures before depriving you of liberty or property. There is no meaningful due process when you have no notice that your communications have been collected, no opportunity to challenge that collection, and no adversarial proceeding in the secret court that authorized it. The Fourteenth Amendment extends these protections against state action as well, a detail that matters as federal surveillance architecture increasingly intersects with state and local law enforcement.

The False Binary

The national security argument for a clean extension rests on a false choice: either we renew 702 without reforms, or we go dark on foreign threats. That framing is deliberate and it is wrong. The Republicans who blocked the clean extension this week made exactly this point.

Rep. Keith Self of Texas was direct: “The two FISA reauthorization bills failed because they would have allowed the federal government to continue unconstitutionally spying on American citizens. We can defend the Constitution and keep America safe. These aren’t mutually exclusive.”

Rep. Warren Davidson was equally unambiguous: “Without a suitable warrant requirement, FISA will not be reauthorized.”

It is also worth noting that this problem did not begin with the current administration. Biden signed the 2024 reauthorization into law, and his administration resisted the warrant requirement just as aggressively. The Biden DOJ even implemented a policy in late 2024 that directly contradicted the reform Congress had just passed, restricting lawmakers' ability to observe FISA Court proceedings and banning note-taking. The surveillance state's appetite for warrantless access is institutional and bipartisan. This is precisely why the warrant requirement must be written into statute permanently, so that it does not depend on the goodwill of whichever party holds the White House.

Reform is entirely possible. Rep. Thomas Massie submitted three amendments that would have required law enforcement to obtain a warrant before accessing Americans' communications collected under Section 702. Leadership never allowed them to come to a vote. The House Rules Committee adopted a closed rule specifically to prevent warrant amendments from reaching the floor. Massie was direct about what that meant: "I will be voting NO on final passage of the FISA 702 Reauthorization Bill if it does not include a warrant provision and other reforms to protect US citizens' right to privacy. Yesterday I offered these 3 amendments to fix the program, but they were not allowed last night."

The amendments existed and the path to reform was sitting on the table, but House leadership chose to close the rule rather than let the House vote on them. This is a strategic choice that should not be overlooked.

Representatives Self, Davidson, Massie and others who have spoken out with constitutional concerns are not “fringe voices”, they are conservative lawmakers who understand that constitutional principles do not take a holiday because the intelligence community insists the deadline is urgent. Congress created the April 30 deadline, and Congress can negotiate a warrant requirement before it arrives. The question is…will they?

The Creep

Here is the piece that should concern every citizen regardless of party: a government that successfully argues it can bypass the Fourth Amendment for national security will use that precedent to bypass the First. A government that bypasses the First will eventually come for the Second. Rights do not erode in isolation. They erode in sequence, each precedent making the next incursion easier to justify. The pattern of history on this is not ambiguous.

When a president tells you he is willing to sacrifice his own constitutional rights for the greater good, the correct response is not admiration for his selflessness. It is a question: who gave him the authority to sacrifice yours?

Constitutional principles are not a jersey you wear for your team. If a Democrat president demanded that Congress pass a clean extension of warrantless surveillance authority, blocking every warrant amendment, and told the American people to accept it in the name of military necessity, conservatives would be rightly outraged. The architecture would be identical. The only thing that would have changed is the name on the door of the Oval Office. That is exactly why the Fourth Amendment was written as a permanent structural limit on government power, not a preference that adjusts depending on which party controls the executive branch. The Founders were not naive about this. They had just lived it and they knew that the danger of unchecked government surveillance does not announce itself as tyranny. It arrives wrapped in necessity, urgency, and the promise that the people in charge can be trusted. We are seeing this pattern across the country, in age verification mandates sold as child protection, government ID wallets quietly becoming Digital ID infrastructure, Flock cameras spreading across our neighborhoods, and the SAVE Act tying voting rights to federal identity verification. Each piece arrives with a reasonable justification, and each piece connects to the next...the “web of legislation” as I like to call it. The packaging changes but the architecture does not.

The way we protect our rights is to fulfill our duty to engage in our government processes, speak up, and hold our elected officials accountable to do what they promised us they would do if we elected them.

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