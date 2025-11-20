Yesterday we warned about Congress trying to sneak a federal moratorium on state AI laws into the NDAA. Today, a leaked draft Executive Order shows that the White House is preparing its own path to strip states of authority if the NDAA maneuver fails.

This draft EO would weaponize litigation and federal funding to pressure states into compliance. Bottom line: Washington, DC and Big Tech want exclusive control over AI, leaving parents, governors, and local communities powerless.

🚨 The Leaked EO

The six-page draft, titled “Eliminating State Law Obstruction of National AI Policy,” lays out an aggressive plan:

Declares AI dominance a national security imperative .

Criticizes over 1,000 state AI bills as “fear-based” and obstructive.

Orders the Attorney General to create an AI Litigation Task Force within 30 days to challenge state laws in court.

Directs agencies (DOJ, FTC, FCC, Commerce) to preempt state laws through rulemaking.

Ties BEAD broadband funding eligibility to compliance…states with “onerous” AI laws could lose funding.

Timeline: most actions due within 30–90 days.

This EO cannot itself erase state laws, but it would flood courts with lawsuits and cut off funding to force states into line.

Many in Congress (on both sides of the aisle), as well as state lawmakers and governors have raised concerns that stripping states of jurisdiction over AI is a subsidy to Big Tech and a violation of self-government. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put it:

“Stripping states of jurisdiction to regulate AI is a subsidy to Big Tech and will prevent states from protecting against online censorship of political speech, predatory applications that target children, violations of intellectual property rights and data center intrusions on power/water resources. Not acceptable.”

The message is clear: litigation and funding threats are not the right avenue for policy. States must retain the ability to protect children, enforce intellectual property, and guard against censorship and infrastructure risks.

This leaked EO is a big win for Big Tech. Industry leaders have been openly courting Trump, and this draft EO delivers exactly what they want:

No patchwork of state laws to slow down deployment.

A single federal framework designed to minimize burdens.

Federal agencies positioned as enforcers of corporate priorities.

Call to Action

This is a coordinated federal power grab. Whether through the NDAA, an Executive Order, or the GUARD Act, the goal is the same: silence the states and hand control to Washington and Big Tech.

