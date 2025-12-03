Photo by CDC on Unsplash

For more than two decades, the federal government has sat on the REAL ID law. Signed into law over 20 years ago, it was left in limbo through multiple administrations. Now, suddenly, it’s being rolled out as if it’s an urgent crisis for citizens and the burden falls squarely on travelers.

Starting February 1, 2026, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will require passengers without a REAL ID or other acceptable identification to pay a $45 fee to use its new “Confirm.ID” system. This fee buys you a 10-day travel window, essentially a short-term workaround if you don’t have the right paperwork.

What This Means for Families and Travelers

Hidden Costs of Compliance: Families who haven’t updated their IDs will face surprise fees at the airport.

Limited Window: The $45 fee only covers 10 days of travel, meaning repeat costs for frequent flyers.

Delays and Confusion: TSA admits the Confirm.ID process will vary by airport, with longer wait times expected.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t just about airports. It’s part of a broader trend: digital identity is becoming the gatekeeper for access. Whether it’s travel, online platforms, or commerce, identity verification is increasingly the toll booth citizens must pass through.

We’ve been reporting on similar themes in bills in Congress and at state levels that hinge on identity verification for online safety, app store regulation, and digital infrastructure. While many of those debates are still unfolding, TSA’s move shows how quickly these mandates can shift from theory to everyday reality.

The Irony of Delay

The REAL ID law was passed more than 20 years ago. For decades, the federal government failed to implement it. Now, after years of inaction, citizens are told it’s an emergency and they must pay for the privilege of compliance.

This is the pattern:

Delay in implementation → Sudden enforcement → Costs shifted to citizens → Justified by “safety” rhetoric.

What You Can Do

Check your ID now. Don’t wait until February to find out you’re non-compliant.

Know the acceptable alternatives. Passports, military IDs, tribal IDs, and other federally recognized documents are valid.

Share this information. Families and small businesses need to know before they’re hit with surprise fees.

The TSA’s $45 Confirm.ID fee is a reminder of how federal mandates, delayed for decades, suddenly become urgent crises for citizens. It’s a preview of the broader digital ID infrastructure being built around us…. inch by inch, and then suddenly all at once.

Check your wallet before you check in. And remember: when government delays turn into emergencies, it’s always “we the people” who pay the price.

