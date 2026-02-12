Two different bills with almost the same name, the SAVE Act and the SAVE America Act, are moving through Congress right now. These are two different bills with the same goal: ensuring that only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections. But the two bills take very different approaches, and yesterday the House used an unusual procedural move that made the situation even harder for the average person to follow.

Late yesterday there were posts all over social media showing the House passing S. 1383. I may be among the few who head on over to congress.gov to check out the text of the bill. I was surprised that S. 1383 was a veterans-accessibility bill and had nothing to do with elections and voting. That wasn’t a mistake. It was a deliberate procedural maneuver and understanding what happened helps clarify where both “SAVE” bills actually stand and what comes next.

Let’s walk through it…

The Senate passed S.1383, a small VA accessibility bill

S.1383 originally had nothing to do with elections, voter ID, or citizenship verification. It was a narrow bill establishing a Veterans Advisory Committee on Equal Access. The sponsor is Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and the bill passed the Senate in December 2025.

That’s the bill number you saw on the House vote screen.

The House wanted to pass the SAVE America Act quickly

The SAVE America Act (H.R. 7296) is a simple, document‑based voter‑ID bill. It requires proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, without the federal database checks, continuous monitoring, or identity‑verification architecture that raised concerns in the amended SAVE Act (H.R. 22).

But H.R. 7296 was still sitting in committee. Bringing it to the floor would have required extra procedural steps.

So House leadership used a common congressional maneuver.

The House took S.1383 and replaced the entire text with the SAVE America Act

This is called a “legislative vehicle” or an “amendment in the nature of a substitute.”

Here’s what they did:

They kept the bill number S.1383

They struck all of the original text

They inserted the full text of the SAVE America Act (via Rules Committee Print 119‑19)

They considered that amendment automatically adopted under the rule

This is why the vote screen still said S.1383, even though the content was completely different.

It’s confusing, but it’s a normal procedural shortcut used by both parties when they want to move a bill quickly.

What happens next?

Now that the House has passed S.1383 with the SAVE America Act text inside it, the bill goes back to the Senate.

The Senate now has three options:

Agree to the House‑amended version (the SAVE America Act)

Disagree and request a conference

Ignore it, which effectively stalls the bill

Because the Senate already passed the original S.1383, they must now decide whether to accept the new version, the SAVE America Act, that the House sent back.

This is where the real action will be. The reason for this political maneuver was because the original SAVE Act (HR 22) has been stalled in the Senate for 10 months. It seems like a long shot that the hold outs will be on board to agree to the amended S. 1383.

Final Thoughts

Congressional procedure can be opaque and yesterday was a perfect example. Two bills with similar names are moving at the same time, and one of them was passed using a legislative vehicle that kept the bill number but replaced the content entirely. I geek out on policy all the time and it took me a good while to unravel exactly what was going on here. These political maneuvers make it next to impossible for the average citizen to keep up.

I can’t help but believe that is by design.

