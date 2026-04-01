We’ve got yet another bill in our daily game of “child protection/Digital ID” whack-a-mole you need to know about today. South Carolina's House passed H.4591, the Stop Harm from Addictive Social Media Act, or SHASM, unanimously yesterday. Not a single dissenting vote. When a bill about children and social media clears a chamber without opposition, that's usually a sign that we need to “pop the hood” and take a closer look.

What SHASM Claims to Do

The stated goal of this bill is straightforward: protect children under 16 from the design features that make social media compulsive. Infinite scroll. Autoplay video. Push notifications engineered to pull you back in. Algorithmic feeds built on your personal data. Like counts and engagement badges that gamify attention. Under SHASM, platforms with over $1 billion in annual ad revenue cannot present any of these features to a child’s account.

Parental consent is required before a child can have an account at all. Default privacy settings must be set to maximum. Parents get tools to monitor time, set daily limits, and restrict access by time of day. If a parent wants an account terminated, the platform has 14 days to comply. Any platform contract, including arbitration clauses, is void if a child’s account was opened without proper parental consent.

On paper, these are reasonable, even good, goals. Parental rights, privacy defaults, consent requirements are conservative values. The bill’s sponsors would tell you it’s a win for families.

They’re not entirely wrong, but there’s a lot more to the story.

The Devil is in the Details

SHASM’s enforcement mechanism depends on something the bill never explicitly requires but quietly makes inevitable: continuous behavioral profiling of every user on the platform.

Here’s how it works: the bill doesn’t ask platforms to collect new data, it says age estimates must be derived from data already collected “in the ordinary course of business.” This sounds reasonable, but then it mandates that platforms estimate each user’s age with 80% statistical confidence after 25 hours of use, and 90% confidence after 50 hours and update that estimate every 100 hours after that, or whenever the platform runs any demographic analysis on any user for any reason, whichever comes first.

To hit those confidence thresholds without collecting new data, platforms need to make their existing behavioral surveillance systems more granular and more accurate. Device fingerprints. Content interaction patterns. Scroll behavior. Inferred demographics. The bill doesn’t build a government ID database, but it builds a very strong economic incentive for platforms to build a better one of their own.

NetChoice put it plainly in testimony against the identical Minnesota version of this bill: the age estimation requirement “effectively mandates near-continuous demographic profiling of all account holders, the very outcome child privacy advocates seek to prevent.”

There’s more. When a user disputes their age classification, which the bill allows, platforms can resolve it through “commercially reasonable age verification.” That term is undefined. In practice, it means third-party ID verification services. The surveillance pipeline that SHASM avoids at the front door comes in through the back.

The Constitutional Questions We Need to be Asking

The bill has real First Amendment exposure that its unanimous passage obscures.

The Supreme Court established in Moody v. NetChoice that when a platform compiles and curates content into an expressive product, that editorial activity carries First Amendment protection. SHASM prohibits “profile-based feeds” for children, which means mandating that platforms alter their algorithmic curation choices for a class of users. If courts treat algorithmic curation as protected editorial expression, that prohibition faces heightened scrutiny.

The Ninth Circuit, evaluating California’s similar law, found that a provision hiding like counts from minors by default was likely unconstitutional as applied. SHASM has the same provision.

The compliance standard: “reasonable means and reasonable efforts, taking into consideration available technology” is also legally vague in ways courts have traditionally disfavored. What qualifies as reasonable today may not qualify in six months, with no further legislative action required.

And the bill imports its key definitions like “verifiable parental consent” and “personal information” directly from federal COPPA regulations. That means the effective scope of South Carolina law is determined by whatever federal regulators decide those terms mean going forward. The legislature has delegated ongoing definitional authority to the federal government. That’s not limited government; it’s the exact opposite.

The Bigger Picture

SHASM is model legislation, promoted nationally by the Alliance Defending Freedom’s Center for Public Policy. It has passed in Idaho this year and is pending in multiple other states. It is deliberately designed to be the most constitutionally defensible version of this class of bill and compared to what’s moving in some other states, it genuinely is more restrained.

But “more restrained than the worst alternatives” is a low bar. The honest assessment is this: SHASM outsources a child safety problem to a behavioral surveillance infrastructure that platforms will expand to comply with the law; while giving legislators the ability to say they didn’t mandate data collection. The liability for getting it wrong lands on platforms, so platforms will over-collect and over-retain data to protect themselves, which is precisely what the bill’s supporters claim they’re trying to prevent.

The bill now heads to the South Carolina Senate. If your senator represents you, they deserve to hear these questions before they cast a vote that looks a lot easier than it actually is.

Protecting children is not a debate. How we do it is, and this debate is already in high gear and is going to change our entire digital landscape. These policies will impact every user who accesses online services - from email, workspaces, to entertainment, and social media. These policies are setting up a massive government surveillance system throughout every nook and cranny of the Digital World.

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