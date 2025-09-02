The number of teens identifying as transgender has skyrocketed, with 3.3% of U.S. teens (ages 13–17) now identifying as trans—making up over 25% of the transgender population despite being just 7.7% of the U.S. population. This isn’t a natural shift; it’s a deliberate, institutional push. In my latest YouTube video, I dive deep into a new Williams Institute report and connect the dots between education, legislation, and policies that are shaping our children’s identities—often without parental consent.

Watch the Video Now:

What’s Happening?

Public Schools as Ground Zero: From kindergarten, kids are taught gender is a spectrum, encouraged to choose pronouns, and supported in social transitions—sometimes secretly from parents. States like California, Washington, and New York have made this standard practice.

State Policies Driving the Agenda: Minnesota’s “Trans Refuge” law, Washington’s LGBTQ Commission, and California’s equity programs are normalizing and promoting transgender identity through taxpayer-funded initiatives.

Mental Health Mandates: “Gender-affirming care” is now a legal requirement in many states, with therapists barred from exploring a child’s gender confusion, sidelining cautious approaches like watchful waiting.

Parental Rights Under Attack: Laws in multiple states allow schools and courts to bypass parents, even enabling emergency custody for kids seeking “gender-affirming care.”

This surge isn’t organic—it’s engineered by a feedback loop of curriculum, laws, and institutional messaging. Our children deserve truth, not indoctrination.

Take Action

Watch and Share: Click HERE to watch the full video and share it to spread awareness.

Get Informed: Check out the Williams Institute report and our full breakdown on our BLOG

