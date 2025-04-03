Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

UPDATE: WA One Step Closer to Expanding Hate Crime Laws

Conservative Ladies of America
Apr 03, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

We've been telling you about Washington State's effort to expand upon the existing hate crime laws, making it easier to prosecute citizens for speech and thoughts that they deem "hate". HB 1052 passed out of the Senate today reversing an amendment made in the House that garnered the support of 4 Republicans. Learn about the changes to the bill in the senate and what happens next as the bill goes back to the House before going to Bob Ferguson's desk to be signed into law.

Bill Info Page: https://app.leg.wa.gov/BillSummary/?BillNumber=1052&Year=2025&Initiative=false

Amendment adopted in the Senate: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Amendments/Senate/1052.E%20AMS%20LAW%20S2290.1.pdf

Several bills from our Week 12 Call to Action list have a hearing TOMORROW, Friday, April 4th. If you haven’t already signed in, please do it now!

TAKE ACTION WA!! Week 12 Call to Action

TAKE ACTION WA!! Week 12 Call to Action

Conservative Ladies of America
·
Mar 29
Read full story


REPLAY: Today’s Womansplaining Live

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE

Conservative Ladies of America
Conservative Ladies of America
Authors
Conservative Ladies of America
Recent Posts
TAKE ACTION WA!! Week 12 Call to Action
  Conservative Ladies of America
TAKE ACTION! Oppose Non-Citizens as Police in WA
  Conservative Ladies of America
HB 1971 Exposed: Is Washington Overloading Kids with Gender-Affirming Hormones
  Conservative Ladies of America
Surviving Chaos: Prepping for Natural Disasters & Civil Unrest in Blue States and Cities
  Conservative Ladies of America
TAKE ACTION WA! Week 11 Calls to Action!
  Conservative Ladies of America
Washington’s New Police Funding Bill: Public Safety or Woke Agenda?
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats to Expand Housing Reparations for the "Historically Marginalized"
  Conservative Ladies of America