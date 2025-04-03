UPDATE: WA One Step Closer to Expanding Hate Crime Laws

We've been telling you about Washington State's effort to expand upon the existing hate crime laws, making it easier to prosecute citizens for speech and thoughts that they deem "hate". HB 1052 passed out of the Senate today reversing an amendment made in the House that garnered the support of 4 Republicans. Learn about the changes to the bill in the senate and what happens next as the bill goes back to the House before going to Bob Ferguson's desk to be signed into law.

Bill Info Page: https://app.leg.wa.gov/BillSummary/?BillNumber=1052&Year=2025&Initiative=false

Amendment adopted in the Senate: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Amendments/Senate/1052.E%20AMS%20LAW%20S2290.1.pdf

Several bills from our Week 12 Call to Action list have a hearing TOMORROW, Friday, April 4th. If you haven’t already signed in, please do it now!





