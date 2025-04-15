UPDATE: Washington’s Attack on Parental Rights

It’s a critical moment for families in Washington state. Two bills—Senate Bill 5181 and House Bill 1296—are racing through Olympia, and they’re bad news for your parental rights. On Friday, HB 1296 passed the Senate and yesterday, SB 5181 passed the House. But they’re not finished in the legislative process. In today’s video, Julie Barrett is breaking down the current status of these bills, what happens next and why these bills should worry every mom, dad, and citizen who cares about our kids’ education.

What’s the Deal with These Bills?

SB 5181 claims to protect parents but slashes your access to your child’s school records. Right now, you can see everything—grades, health notes, counseling records—in 10 days. This bill stretches that to 45 days and blocks key info, like health or counseling files, if there’s an abuse investigation, leaving you clueless about your child’s life at school.

HB 1296 is even worse. It mirrors SB 5181’s record restrictions but goes further, adding a “Student Bill of Rights” that prioritizes kids’ privacy over your oversight. It expands protected classes like gender identity and neurodivergence, potentially clashing with federal laws banning woke indoctrination. Plus, it sets up a complaint system to punish school boards that don’t comply with state rules—like those protecting girls’ spaces. This isn’t about safety; it’s about control.

Can Both Pass?

Yes, and that’s the scary part. They overlap on gutting parental rights (RCW 28A.605.005), so Olympia could merge them, likely favoring HB 1296’s broader reach. Both have emergency clauses, meaning they’d kick in the moment Governor Ferguson signs them—and we predict he will. Your transparency in schools could vanish overnight.

What Can You Do? Parents, it’s time to act.

These bills show public schools are drifting further from your values. Homeschooling is the answer—take charge of your kids’ education and keep them safe.

Not sure where to start? Save the date and plan to join our virtual homeschool event on May 6th at 5 PM Pacific, live on our YouTube channel. Experts like Robert Bortins from Classical Conversations and authors Jonathan and Adriana Prescott will share practical tips to make homeschooling work for your family.

Stay in the Fight We’re tracking SB 5181 and HB 1296 closely and will keep you updated.

Click the button below to send an email asking your Washington legislators to vote no on these bills.

