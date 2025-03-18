UPDATE: Washington’s Dangerous HB 1321

Julie Barrett gives an update on Washington State's controversial House Bill 1321 and why it's a dangerous overreach that threatens public safety and national security. This bill would give the governor unchecked power to block out-of-state military forces, including National Guard units, from entering Washington without his approval—unless they're federally activated.

But is this really about safety, or is it a political power grab designed to block federal efforts to secure our borders and enforce immigration law? We explore the potential consequences of this bill and why it's part of a broader coordinated effort by left-wing governors to resist federal policies.

Track HB 1321 & send a comment to your legislators: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?BillNumber=1321&Year=2025&Initiative=false

Daily Signal article: https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/03/12/exclusive-read-the-full-handbook-sent-to-dem-governors-to-resist-trump-admin/

Axios article: https://www.axios.com/local/seattle/2025/01/23/national-guard-law-washington-trump-mass-deportations?utm_source=chatgpt.com

