Voting Rights Showdown: John Lewis Act Reintroduced, But Has No Path Under GOP Control

Just days before the 60th anniversary of the original Voting Rights Act, Senate Democrats have reintroduced a familiar piece of legislation: the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, framing it as a moral and democratic necessity in an era of rising political tension.

Led by Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, the bill aims to restore and expand federal oversight of state election laws. Supporters of the legislation say it’s needed to combat “voter suppression” and “racial targeting” at the ballot box. But this bill is going nowhere in a Republican-controlled Congress, and Democrats know it.

President Donald Trump is back in the White House. Republicans control both the House and Senate. That means even symbolic bills like this one, however passionately delivered, are dead on arrival.

What the John Lewis Act Would Do?

This bill is named after the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who was brutally beaten during the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The legislation is a direct response to two major Supreme Court rulings, Shelby County v. Holder (2013) and Brnovich v. DNC (2021), which struck down key provisions of the original Voting Rights Act and limited legal recourse.

The John Lewis Act would:

Reinstate preclearance for jurisdictions with histories of alleged voting discrimination

Create new federal review requirements for election law changes in minority communities

Codify stronger protections against voter suppression, racial vote dilution, and “disenfranchisement”

Require same-day voter registration and prohibit voter roll purges for missing elections

Warnock called the legislation a fight for the “very house in which we live,” urging fellow lawmakers to take seriously what he sees as a growing authoritarian threat. But despite the emotion and symbolism, the legislative math is undeniable: there is no bipartisan path forward.

Republicans Have a Very Different Vision: Enter the SAVE Act

While Democrats push to expand federal oversight and access to the ballot, Republicans are focused on tightening voter eligibility. The GOP’s answer to Warnock’s bill is the SAVE Act—short for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act.

Introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and backed by President Trump, the SAVE Act would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. Think: a passport, birth certificate, or naturalization document.

Supporters argue this is a common-sense safeguard to ensure that only citizens vote. Critics claim it’s a solution in search of a problem, pointing out that there is little evidence of widespread non-citizen voting.

House Republicans passed the SAVE Act April 10, 2025, by a vote of 220–208, with unanimous Republican support and just four Democrats voting in favor. The bill faces an uphill climb in the Senate, where Democrats are likely to block it through the filibuster.

Here’s a breakdown of these competing bills:

Sponsorship

John R. Lewis Act: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Senate Democrats

SAVE Act: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and House Republicans

Goal

Lewis Act: Expand federal protections against voter suppression

SAVE Act: Require citizenship documentation to vote in federal elections

Core Premise

Lewis Act: Discrimination and suppression still exist, especially for minority voters

SAVE Act: Election integrity is threatened by potential non-citizen voting

Key Provisions

Lewis Act: Restores preclearance Codifies legal protections for minority voters Bans discriminatory election changes

SAVE Act: Requires proof of citizenship Allows enforcement against non-citizen registration Penalizes election officials for noncompliance



Focus

Lewis Act: Increasing voter access

SAVE Act: Securing voter eligibility

Chances of Passage

Lewis Act: Nearly zero in the current Congress

SAVE Act: Has momentum in the House, but Senate passage remains doubtful

These two bills represent more than just policy differences—they reflect a deeper debate about the role of the federal government in our elections and who should be able to vote.

Whether you believe the greater threat is suppression or fraud, one thing is clear: election law is not a bipartisan issue—it’s a battleground.

And as 2026 midterms approach, you can bet this issue will stay front and center. Republicans have a narrow majority right now that the democrats will most certainly try to grab in the next election. In order to advance the Trump agenda, it’s critical that Republicans win more seats in 2026. That means “we the people” must be engaged!

Share

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.