On February 21, 2025, Washington State lawmakers dropped Senate Bill 5771, a blatant push to expand the Working Families' Tax Credit under the guise of helping low-income families. Beneath the surface, this bill reeks of socialist intentions—redistributing wealth, bloating government handouts, and prioritizing optics over fiscal sanity.

SB 5771 juices up an existing tax credit, dishing out $300 for individuals with no kids, $600 for one child, $900 for two, and $1,200 for three or more, effective from 2023. Starting in 2026, renters get an extra $300 if they’ve leased a place for 183 days—supposedly to offset property taxes in rent. These amounts will balloon annually with inflation, entrenching a system of perpetual payouts. Funded by sales and use taxes, this is classic socialism: take from the “haves” and give to the “have-nots,” including immigrants filing with ITINs instead of Social Security numbers.

Filed late in the session on February 21, 2025 (policy committee cutoff and one week before fiscal committee cutoff), and hustled to the Ways & Means Committee, SB 5771’s breakneck pace screams agenda-driven governance. Sponsors like Senators Robinson and Cleveland—backed by a progressive posse—seem hell-bent on ramming this through before taxpayers catch wind. This isn’t about debate; it’s about steamrolling a socialist vision into law while the state’s financial house burns.

Here’s the kicker: the bill explicitly ropes in ITIN filers—often undocumented immigrants—into this taxpayer-funded program. Proponents call it fairness since they pay sales taxes, but let’s be honest: handing out refundable credits—cash you don’t even owe in taxes—to non-citizens while legal residents shoulder the cost is peak socialist ideology. It’s wealth redistribution without borders, spitting in the face of citizens already crushed by a faltering economy.

Washington’s $10-12 billion deficit should stop this cold, but socialism doesn’t care about balance sheets. This expansion locks in escalating costs—paid from a sales tax pool that’s already overstretched—while the state teeters on fiscal collapse. When revenues dry up, as they will in a downturn, Washington will face crippling cuts or tax hikes to prop up this utopian dream. It’s a one-way ticket to economic ruin.

This isn’t aid; it’s a dependency scheme. Bigger checks erode the incentive to work—why climb the ladder when the state cushions your fall? Giving renters a bonus while homeowners get zilch smacks of class warfare, painting property owners as villains in a Marxist script. And the red tape—lease agreements, attestations—invites fraud, propping up a bloated bureaucracy to oversee this socialist experiment.

If lawmakers cared about low-income families, they’d ditch the socialist playbook. Cut sales taxes across the board to lighten everyone’s load, not just a select few. Streamline regulations to spark job growth, empowering people to earn their way up. Or—here’s a radical thought—live within our means instead of betting on feel-good handouts.

The late filing and committee blitz signal a desperate push to cement this policy before citizens catch on and speak up in protest. Including ITIN filers exposes its true colors: a socialist grab dressed up as equity. With $10-12 billion in the hole, Washington can’t afford this ideological indulgence.

SB 5771 isn’t within our usual scope of focus and wasn’t on our radar. It had a public hearing today, February 25th and is scheduled for executive session on Thursday, February 27th. You can submit written testimony until 1:30PM on February 26th. *Your comments can be as simple as “Washington cannot afford this policy. Do not pass.” Click the button below to submit your testimony to the committee.

