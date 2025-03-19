TAKE ACTION before 9:30AM on Friday, March 21st, register your CON position on SB 5632 which has a hearing in the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. This bill expands on Washington State’s “Shield Law”, which makes it a sanctuary state for abortion and so-called “gender affirming care” services for minor children.

Other testifying options: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/House?selectedCommittee=31636&selectedMeeting=33050

Our weekly livestream with Julie Barrett was a day early this week. You can catch the replay by clicking below.

Check out Eric Pratt’s video about SB 5068 which will allow non-citizens to be hired as law enforcement officers in Washington State. This bill passed out of the senate with unanimous support and is almost certain to pass the House as well.

