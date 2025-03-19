WA Take Action Now: Oppose SB 5632
Catch the replay of our weekly livestream, plus lean about new bill allowing non-citizens in law enforcement
TAKE ACTION before 9:30AM on Friday, March 21st, register your CON position on SB 5632 which has a hearing in the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. This bill expands on Washington State’s “Shield Law”, which makes it a sanctuary state for abortion and so-called “gender affirming care” services for minor children.
Other testifying options: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/House?selectedCommittee=31636&selectedMeeting=33050
Our weekly livestream with Julie Barrett was a day early this week. You can catch the replay by clicking below.
Check out Eric Pratt’s video about SB 5068 which will allow non-citizens to be hired as law enforcement officers in Washington State. This bill passed out of the senate with unanimous support and is almost certain to pass the House as well.
Really?
1. If a person/s is/are here illegally, then they've already broken the law, and have one (1) strike against them.
2. Must these people have to speak English, fluently in order to fill a position? Strike two (2).
3. Must they be able to read and comprehend English in order to be able to know the current laws on the books? Strike three (3).
**IMHO, if they're here illegally, cannot speak our language, cannot read and comprehend our current laws, then how in the HE[[ will they be able to be gainfully employed?
Wouldn't Washington State be committing a crime by employing these individuals who've got a criminal history, cannot read, speak, nor comprehend English?
I will swear to you on a stack of Bibles that if a person like that tries to write me a ticket or attempts to deliver legal documents, or whatever the D.A.'s office were trying to do, I'd laugh in their face, contact their employer and say "You've got to do better than that!!"