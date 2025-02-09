Happy Superbowl Sunday!

I (Julie) am back from vacation, composing this email from my home office, so it should be less of a mess than yesterday’s email. My apologies for the mess of errors in yesterday’s week 5 call to action. I blame it on the glare from the sun on my laptop screen. The email was updated shortly after sending, but if you didn’t get the updated version, here it is:



As promised, I’ve got more calls to action for you. But first…let’s have a little Superbowl fun!

TAKE ACTION!

HB 1356 seeks to create a more equitable funding model for K-12 education in Washington by addressing funding disparities, supporting special education, and adjusting for inflation and population changes in property tax levies.

This will increase Washington’s public-school funding in a few different ways:

By allowing for higher local levies with inflation adjustments.

Through increased state support for districts with less local revenue capacity via local effort assistance.

By providing more targeted funding for special education costs and substitute teacher expenses.

Potentially through future adjustments to achieve funding equity. Sign in CON before 7AM, 2/11/25

HB 1356: SIGN IN CON

HB 1056 seeks to enforce systemic changes and accountability in local law enforcement and corrections agencies by empowering the Attorney General with clear investigative and enforcement powers. This bill would grant the Attorney General excessive power to investigate and sue local agencies without sufficient checks and balances. Sign in CON before 9:30AM, 2/11/25

HB 1056 SIGN IN CON

HB 1745 aims to ensure the integrity of elections at the county level in Washington by mandating a comprehensive audit of election results. This bill would be a great step in the right direction for Washington state elections. Sign in PRO before 12:30PM, 2/11/25

PRO HB 1745 PRO

SB 5192 would increase public education MSOC (materials, supplies, and operating costs) funding. More details on this bill below. We sent you a call to action on this bill a couple weeks ago when it was being heard in the Senate Education Committee. On 2/11 it is being heard in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Sign in CON before 3PM, 2/11/25.

SB 5192 SIGN IN CON

