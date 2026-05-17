On May 19, 2026, the TAKE IT DOWN Act, which was passed last May, goes into full enforcement. Platforms that fail to comply face $53,088 per violation in FTC civil penalties. The clock is already running.

Most of the coverage has focused on what the law does on its face: criminalize non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated deepfakes, and require platforms to remove it within 48 hours. That part of this law is legitimate…the harm is real, nobody disputes that.

What almost nobody is talking about is what the compliance architecture actually looks like and why it follows the exact same pattern we’ve been tracking for over a year.

The organization at the center of this should raise your eyebrows

The FTC’s official compliance guidance, published on May 8th, tells platforms to use hash-matching technology to prevent removed content from reappearing, and to share those hashes with an organization called the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, known as NCMEC.

Most people hear “NCMEC” and think: private nonprofit, child safety, uncontroversial.

Here’s what most people don’t know…

NCMEC was established by Congress in 1984. It is primarily funded by the Department of Justice, over $47 million in federal grants in FY 2023 alone, plus an additional $6 million through an interagency agreement with the U.S. Secret Service. Federal courts have already been asked whether NCMEC constitutes a government agent for Fourth Amendment purposes because its statutory powers go far beyond what any genuinely private organization possesses.

The Take It Down hash database, the one the FTC just recommended every covered platform connect to, was built with Meta’s money. It is managed by this quasi-governmental entity. It feeds directly into NCMEC’s CyberTipline, which routes to law enforcement.

That is not a private nonprofit running a child safety tool. That is a government-created, government-funded, law-enforcement-connected content database, wrapped in nonprofit branding.

Here’s the part that should make you stop

Hash-matching does not scan flagged content. It scans ALL content, every upload, from every user, on every covered platform, and checks it against the database. Automatically. Continuously. At the point of upload.

One vendor alone processed 112 billion images and videos for its platform customers in a single year.

And the database doesn’t stay static; it grows every time someone submits a removal request. Anyone can submit one. There is no penalty for false reports. There is no counter-notice process for the speaker whose content gets removed. Platforms facing five-figure fines per violation delete first and ask questions never.

We’ve seen this before

Think back to 2020. Platforms removed Covid and vaccine content under pressure from the CDC, the NIH, and the Surgeon General. No law required it. Government officials made phone calls and platforms complied. We later learned, through congressional investigations and court filings, just how coordinated that pressure campaign was.

Here’s the critical difference between then and now…

In 2020, the government had to ask. Every time, for every piece of content. Platforms had to be pressured individually, repeatedly, with no automated mechanism and no legal penalty for non-compliance.

Under the TAKE IT DOWN Act architecture, the removal infrastructure is already built into platform compliance obligations. The hash database is already operational. The FTC penalty structure is already in place. Expanding what goes into that database, to a new category of content, under a future administration, through guidance or rulemaking rather than a new law, does not require Congress; it only requires a policy decision.

The 2020 version required sustained government pressure. This version is self-executing once the category is established.

This is the pattern CLA has been tracking

The infrastructure is the constant, the justification is the variable.

It started as child safety and now it is now intimate imagery. The architecture does not care what you put into it next.

I’ve done a full framework analysis of the TAKE IT DOWN Act on the CLA website including the constitutional red flags, the NCMEC deep dive, the false report abuse mechanism, and exactly how the compliance architecture was built. If you want to go down the rabbit hole, it’s there.

Enter the TAKE IT DOWN Act Rabbit Hole

What I need you to take away from this today: three days from now, a content surveillance infrastructure goes live across virtually every major platform in America. It was built for a legitimate purpose…and that’s exactly how this always starts.

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Julie Barrett is the founder and president of Conservative Ladies of America. CLA tracks technology legislation through a constitutional conservative and parental rights lens. Read the full policy analysis at https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/take-it-down-act-compliance/

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