WA's Debt Disaster: Senate Bill 5480 Spells Trouble for All

Washington’s 2025 legislative session dropped a bombshell with Senate Bill 5480, signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson on April 22, 2025. Marketed as a “medical debt protection” act, this bill is anything but protective. Set to take effect July 27, 2025, SB 5480 bans healthcare providers from sending medical debt to collection agencies or reporting it to credit bureaus. Sounds nice, right? Wrong. This is a debt disaster that’s going to hurt hospitals, jack up your healthcare costs, and make getting a loan feel like scaling Mount Rainier.

Why SB 5480 is a Terrible Idea

Sponsored by Senator Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane), SB 5480 strips away a key tool hospitals use to collect unpaid bills. Without the threat of collections or credit reporting, what’s stopping people from pushing medical bills to the back burner? Nothing. This removes any incentive to pay on time, leaving healthcare providers—already stretched thin—holding the bag. The fallout? Higher medical costs and insurance rates for everyone as hospitals raise prices to cover losses. And don’t be surprised if lenders tighten the screws, making loans or mortgages harder to snag since they can’t see your medical debt on credit reports.

The Senate vote saw seven Republicans join Democrats to pass this bill (35-12), despite weak justification. The House vote was strictly partisan, with all Republicans (except one excused) voting no. Governor Ferguson’s claim that this “lessens the impact” of medical debt ignores the chaos it’ll unleash on Washington’s healthcare system.

Silver Lining: Bills That Didn’t Pass

Here’s some good news from our Week 4 Call to Action during the 2025 session. Of the eight bills we flagged, only SB 5480 passed. The rest? Zombie status, set to haunt Washington citizens again in 2026. Here’s what was dodged:

SB 5541 : A wealth redistribution scheme undermining personal responsibility.

HB 1338 : More taxpayer funding for school costs.

HB 1196 : Voting rights for criminals, unless sentenced to death.

HB 1710 & 1750 : Burdensome election oversight and voter suppression expansions.

HB 1504 : A nightmare firearm liability insurance mandate.

SB 5011: A pro-security ballot drop box labeling bill (sadly, didn’t pass).

These bills will resurface, so we must stay vigilant. The 2A community, especially, needs to keep fighting HB 1504, a priority for Democrats like Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer.

