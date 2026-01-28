Lawmakers in Washington State say they want to “protect children online.” That’s the title of SB 6111. But behind the comforting language is a familiar pattern we’re now seeing in state after state: mandatory age verification, parental consent systems that require identity proof, and broad new powers for platforms and government to track and control how families use the internet.

SB 6111 is part of a bipartisan wave of age verification laws sweeping the country: Florida, Texas, Utah, Arizona, Mississippi, and more. Both Republicans and Democrats are lining up behind these bills, often with near‑unanimous votes, because “protect the kids” polls well. But the long‑term effect is the same: we normalize the idea that you must prove who you are to speak, connect, and participate online.

We all want children to be safe online. But safety doesn’t require building a statewide identity‑verification system. Parents need tools, transparency, and authority, not government mandates that force families into digital ID frameworks under the banner of “protecting kids.”

What SB 6111 Does:

SB 6111 targets “digital services” that look a lot like social media platforms: sites and apps where you create a profile, interact with other users, and post content that others can see; feeds, channels, message boards, chat rooms.

Here’s what the bill requires:

Age registration and verification for accounts

No account unless you register your age , and the platform must make “commercially reasonable efforts” to verify that age with a “level of certainty appropriate to the risks” of its data practices. That’s lawyer-speak for: you need to prove your age in a way that regulators will accept.

Parental consent for anyone 16 or younger

If the platform knows a user is 16 or under , that “known minor” cannot hold an account without express parental or guardian consent . The bill explicitly mentions video calls with parents as one method and then hands the Attorney General power to approve “other methods” later by rule.

Data rules for minors

Platforms must limit collection and use of a known minor’s personal information to what’s “reasonably necessary” to provide the service, and they’re barred from collecting precise geolocation or selling/sharing minors’ data except for law enforcement, security, and similar carve‑outs.

“Harm mitigation” content obligations

Platforms must develop a strategy to prevent or mitigate minors’ exposure to content that “promotes or facilitates” self‑harm, eating disorders, substance abuse, bullying, grooming, trafficking, and “other illegal activity.”

On paper, that sounds protective. In practice, it means more identity checks, more data collection, more content surveillance, and more pressure on platforms to over‑censor anything that might be interpreted as “harmful.”

Darn Those Democrats!!

Not so fast! Florida has been one of the leaders in age verification laws, passing HB 3 in 2024.

Same core model: Age verification as the gate to participation. Parental consent infrastructure that links a child’s account to a specific adult. Platform liability for “harms” to minors, enforced by the Attorney General.

Different knobs, same direction: Florida bans accounts for kids under 14 and requires parental consent for 14–15‑year‑olds on certain “addictive” platforms. Washington’s SB 6111 doesn’t ban accounts outright, but it conditions access on age verification and parental consent up to age 16 , and it applies to a broad category of social/interactive services.



Across states, the details change, but the trajectory is the same: build the infrastructure now: age checks, identity links, parental verification and the rest (centralized digital ID, cross‑platform tracking, expanded government access) becomes much easier later.

Constitutional and civil liberties red flags

There are serious constitutional and civil liberties concerns baked into SB 6111:

Chilling anonymous speech and association

Requiring age verification to create an account burdens anonymous speech for everyone: adults and minors. Vulnerable teens, whistleblowers, and people in unsafe homes may lose one of the only spaces where they can speak freely without a parent or the state watching.

Vague, overbroad “harm” categories

Platforms are told to mitigate content that “promotes or facilitates” self‑harm, substance use, or “other illegal activity.” Those phrases are vague and invite over‑removal of lawful speech: political protest, controversial health discussions, recovery communities, and more.

Delegating identity rules to the Attorney General

The bill lets the AG define “other methods” of parental consent by rule. That’s an open door to more intrusive verification: ID uploads, biometric checks, third‑party identity providers, without the legislature ever voting on those specifics.

Expanded data pipelines to government

While the bill talks about limiting data collection for minors, it explicitly allows sharing data to comply with civil, criminal, or regulatory inquiries and to prevent crime or protect security. Once the infrastructure exists, it’s very easy for that data to become a routine investigative resource.

Data privacy and safety: the hidden cost

To “verify” age and parental status in a way that satisfies regulators, platforms will turn to:

Government ID checks

Third‑party age/identity verification vendors

Face‑matching or video‑based verification

That means:

New databases of highly sensitive information (IDs, facial images, family relationships).

More risk of breaches, leaks, and misuse. These data collection policies are ripe for hackers and the dark web.

No strong limits on retention or secondary use, especially for parents’ data.

The bill says, “protect children,” but the mechanism is more surveillance of families, not less. And even if you do not have minor children, you will be subject to these age verification checks to access these platforms - everyone will.

These policies across the country are being pushed hard by lobbyists and think tanks for big tech. The Age Verification Providers Association is a global organization that advocates for universal age verification measures in public policy. The group has influenced policy in the UK, Australia, France, and the United States. Their members, third-party age verification providers, benefit financially by the passage of these laws.

Busy citizens, especially parents, hear the ear-tickling talking points of “protect the children” and “empower parents”, and don’t usually think much more of it. We must pay close attention to these policies that are a de facto Digital ID as this is only the beginning and we hear time and time again from lawmakers that they want to broaden the scope of these policies. We know where this is going and we must fight for our privacy!

SB 6111 has a public hearing in Olympia, WA tomorrow, January 29 at 8AM.

