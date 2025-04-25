WA's HB 1971: Alarming New Law Allows Hormone Stockpiling for All Ages!

Washington State’s House Bill 1971, signed into law this morning by Governor Bob Ferguson, is a deeply concerning development for parents and citizens. This bill mandates that health insurers cover a 12-month supply of hormone therapy medications, including those used for gender-affirming care, with no age restrictions. While proponents claim it ensures access to critical care, the reality is far more alarming.

HB 1971 allows individuals of any age to stockpile a year’s worth of hormones, raising serious risks of misuse, overuse, or even distribution among minors. Washington’s existing laws already permit children as young as 13 to access gender-affirming care without parental consent, and this bill amplifies that danger by enabling unchecked access to powerful medications. Parents may be left in the dark, forced to pay for treatments without knowing what they’re funding due to confidentiality laws.

The bill’s passage, supported by 10 Senate Republicans despite strong opposition, reveals a troubling inconsistency among lawmakers who claim to champion parental rights. As the Washington House Democrats openly celebrated HB 1971 on Transgender Day of Visibility, they made it clear: this is about expanding access to gender-affirming care, not just general hormone therapy. Yet, some supporters downplay this focus, citing other uses like menopause or cancer treatment, which are already well-managed through existing prescription systems.

This law, set to take effect around late July 2025, undermines parental authority and puts vulnerable children at risk. Parents, it’s time to get informed, contact your legislators, and demand accountability. Share this video and join the conversation—our kids deserve better.

