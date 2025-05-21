Washington State Democrats have secured a major victory in their decade-long campaign to restrict Second Amendment rights. House Bill 1163, a permit-to-purchase firearm law, was signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson on May 20, 2025. Effective May 1, 2027, this legislation mandates safety training, live-fire training, and background checks for anyone seeking to purchase a firearm in Washington—a clear assault on constitutional freedoms.

Conservative Ladies of America has closely monitored this dangerous bill throughout the 2025 legislative session. House Bill 1163 is not about public safety; it’s about bureaucratic control over law-abiding citizens. At the bill signing in Olympia, Gov. Ferguson joined Rep. Liz Berry and Moms Demand Action activists to celebrate what they call “common sense reform.” Ferguson’s radical agenda, evident from his time as Attorney General and now as governor, surpasses even the policies of former Gov. Jay Inslee.

Rep. Liz Berry, sporting an orange dress to align with anti-gun advocates, hailed the bill as “transformative” and signaled more restrictions on the horizon. Having spearheaded this effort since her election in 2020, Berry represents the Democrats’ relentless strategy: pushing “zombie bills” session after session until they pass. Other concerning proposals, like a pay-per-mile tax and a requirement for a $20,000 certificate of deposit per firearm, failed this session but are likely to resurface in 2026.

Washington residents have until May 1, 2027, to prepare. Consider purchasing firearms before the permit requirement takes effect or relocating to a state that upholds Second Amendment protections. Staying vigilant is critical, as Democrats show no signs of slowing their agenda. Share this post to raise awareness!

