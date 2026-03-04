TAKE ACTION: Contact your WA legislators and ask them to vote NO on SSB 6184

TAKE ACTION

Washington State lawmakers have spent decades building a youth‑homelessness system that allows minors to enter shelters, host homes, and state‑run facilities without parental consent, without abuse, and without due process. Before the 2026 legislative session started we walked through the long legislative trail that created this system: ESSB 5883, SB 5599, the 2024 Commerce Report, and the newly introduced SB 5935.

But while SB 5935 stalled, a new bill quietly emerged and moved swiftly through the legislative process: SSB 6184.

SSB 6184 is the quieter, more technical version of SB 5935.The Legislature learned from the backlash to SB 5599 and the attention SB 5935 received. So they repackaged the same structural changes into a bill that looks administrative, harmless, and boring.

And it worked.

Mission accomplished. It slid under the radar.

Why SSB 6184 Replaced SB 5935

SB 5935 was too obvious. It openly revealed the architecture of the youth‑homelessness system:

Expanded definitions

New powers for HOPE Centers

Stronger school–housing partnerships

Removal of parental‑objection protections

Explicit system‑alignment language

New data‑sharing and coordination mandates

It was a sweeping, structural rewrite and parents and advocates noticed.

SSB 6184 takes a different approach. It keeps the core mechanisms of SB 5935 but strips out the most controversial language. It reads like a technical update, not a philosophical shift…and that’s why it’s passing.

How SSB 6184 Fits Into the Larger Framework

To understand why SSB 6184 matters, you have to see it as part of the multi‑year system Washington has been building:

ESSB 5883 (2022) created the parental‑notification loophole.

SB 5599 (2023) expanded it and mandated the Commerce Report.

2024 Commerce Report recommended youth self‑consent, CST expansion, and system alignment.

SB 5935 (2026) attempted to implement the report but stalled.

SSB 6184 (2026) now carries the torch to implement the 2024 Commerce Report recommendations.

What SSB 6184 Actually Changes

Even though SSB 6184 is quieter, it still makes several significant changes that expand the state’s authority over minors and weaken parental involvement.

1. Replaces “street youth” with “unaccompanied homeless youth”

This broadens eligibility for state‑run services and shelters. A minor simply being away or running away from a parent; not abused, not abandoned, qualifies.

2. Preserves youth self‑referral to HOPE Centers

A minor can still enter a shelter without parental consent.

3. Keeps the “compelling reason” loophole

Shelters may withhold parental notification if they believe notifying a parent could be “harmful,” a vague and subjective standard.

4. Removes parental‑objection protections in Community Support Teams

Just like SB 5935, SSB 6184 deletes the line that prevented CSTs from engaging with family members or other adults when a parent objected.

5. Expands school–housing partnerships

Schools and housing providers are further integrated, creating a pipeline where schools can coordinate services without parents.

6. Reopens RCW 74.15.020

This is the licensing and definitions statute, the gateway for expanding the youth‑homelessness system.

These are major, structural changes.

What You Can Do

SSB 6184 has passed the Senate, and it has passed through its House committees and now heads to the House floor for a vote. Parents and citizens should contact their legislators immediately and urge them to oppose SSB 6184. Lawmakers need to hear that families are paying attention, even when the bill is quiet.

This is the moment to speak up.

CONTACT YOUR WA LEGISLATORS

Support Our Mission

Our work is powered entirely by citizens: not corporations, not lobbyists, and not political insiders. Every article, every alert, and every hour spent tracking legislation across the country is funded by people who believe in having a real voice in their government. If you value having a grassroots watchdog showing up in state capitols, reading the bills, and sounding the alarm when lawmakers won’t, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation. Your support keeps our work independent, accountable, and focused on protecting the rights of everyday Americans. Thank you for standing with us.

DONATE