WA's Two New Laws Taking Effect Immediately

A Set Up for the Next "Emergency?"
Conservative Ladies of America
Apr 21, 2025
Transcript

As Washington’s 2025 legislative session nears its close, three troubling bills have been passed (two of them signed into law today), raising concerns among citizens. Senate Bill 5632 strengthens the 2023 Shield Law, protecting providers and individuals involved in abortion and gender-affirming care, including out-of-state minors, from legal recourse. House Bill 1321 bans unauthorized out-of-state militia or National Guard activity, requiring gubernatorial approval, though it’s largely seen as symbolic posturing. House Bill 1531 prohibits local jurisdictions from blocking state health mandates, potentially enabling vaccine or mask requirements, despite claims to the contrary. Both HB 1321 and HB 1531 include emergency clauses, making them effective immediately.

These laws signal a state push for control, limiting local autonomy and raising fears of overreach in future emergencies. Stay informed as more bills are signed—subscribe to our YouTube and Substack for updates and share your thoughts below!

Watch our latest video for a detailed breakdown of these policies.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

More details and videos on each bill

SB 5632 - Expanding Washington's Shield Law

Bill info: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?BillNumber=5632&Year=2025&Initiative=false

HB 1321 - Outside Militia Activity

Bill Info: https://app.leg.wa.gov/BillSummary/?BillNumber=1321&Year=2025&Initiative=false

HB 1531 - a backdoor to vaccine mandates?

Bill info: https://app.leg.wa.gov/BillSummary/?BillNumber=1531&Year=2025&Initiative=false

