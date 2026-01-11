WA’s Vaccine Framework: The Next Step

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson has announced SB 5967/HB 2242 as part of his slate of 2026 “Governor Request Bills,” framing it as a response to federal instability and a way to ensure vaccine policy remains “grounded in science.”

But to understand SB 5967, you have to place it in context, not just as a single bill, but as the next step in a framework Washington has been building for years.

SB 5967 grants the Washington Department of Health expanded authority to issue vaccine recommendations and related guidance, while directly tying insurance coverage requirements to those state-level recommendations. Importantly, the bill exempts those recommendations from the normal rule-making process, meaning they would not go through the same public notice and comment requirements most regulations do.

Supporters emphasize what the bill doesn’t do. The legislation includes language stating that it does not create new vaccine mandates and does not alter existing consent laws.

Statements of legislative intent are not binding. They do not restrict future legislatures, future governors, or future agencies. What does matter are the operative provisions of law: who holds authority, how decisions are made, and what safeguards exist for public input.

We’ve seen this pattern before.

In prior sessions, bills like HB 1531 and SB 6095 included similar assurances about what lawmakers did not intend to do, while at the same time restructuring authority, definitions, or enforcement mechanisms in ways that expanded the state’s reach. Each bill on its own may seem narrow. Together, they form infrastructure.

SB 5967 fits squarely into that pattern. It doesn’t mandate vaccines today. What it does is centralize recommendation authority at the state level, decouple it from federal advisory committees, and connect those recommendations directly to insurance coverage, all without traditional rule-making oversight.

Once policy infrastructure exists, expanding or modifying its use in future sessions becomes significantly easier.

60-Second CALL TO ACTION!

Both SB 5967 and its companion bill HB 2242 are scheduled for public hearings this week, and Washington residents still have the opportunity to engage in the process.

Public Hearings

SB 5967 — January 15 at 8:00 AM (register your CON position by 7AM on January 15th) SB 5967 - Sign In CON

HB 2242 (companion bill) — January 16 at 8:00 AM (register your CON position by 7AM on January 16th) HB 2242 - Sign In CON

By clicking the buttons above, you can register your position for the legislative record. Even though they will do what they want regardless, we believe that when “we the people” have the opportunity to make our position known to our lawmakers, we have a duty to do so.

This conversation isn’t about fear or speculation. It’s about transparency, accountability, and understanding how authority is built, step by step.

Frameworks matter long before mandates ever appear.

