Parents, Washington’s state agenda is coming for our kids, and HearMeWA is one of the newest traps. As the founder of CLA/CLW, my 2021 nightmare, when a social worker and youth shelter staff made decisions behind my back, drives me to expose programs like this $2.5 million hotline. It’s no lifeline; it’s yet another state-run program designed to sideline parents. My blog series on conservativeladiesofwa.com unravels HearMeWA’s secrecy, failures, and youth-driven agenda. Below, catch up on Blog Posts 1-3, join our fight, and stay tuned for more. Coparenting with the government stops when we stand up and speak up. Please read, share, and act now!

~Julie Barrett

Part 1 The Alarming Reality Behind Washington’s HearMeWA Program

This post investigates Washington State’s HearMeWA youth hotline, launched by the Attorney General’s Office in 2024 and promoted as a trauma-informed, antiracist support system for youth up to age 25. While the program claims to offer help for bullying, depression, and suicidal ideation, its anonymous reporting structure, school-based promotion, and referral pathways raise serious concerns about parental exclusion. The post connects HearMeWA to controversial legislation like SB 5599 and HB 1296, arguing that these laws enable state intervention without parental consent. With only partial county coverage and vague data transparency, the hotline may serve more as a tool for ideological enforcement than genuine youth support.

Read Part 1 HERE

Part 2: 161 Reports, 1.5 Million Kids: HearMeWA’s Data Reveals the Risks

Part 2 of the HearMeWA series analyzes the program’s first-year data, revealing just 161 reports statewide—despite serving over 1.5 million youth. Far from proving effectiveness, the numbers expose a system designed for state-first intervention, not genuine mental health support. With most reports coming from third parties and routed to schools or CPS, parental involvement is often bypassed entirely. The hotline’s selective outreach, emphasis on BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S+ youth, and vague referral outcomes raise serious concerns about privacy, transparency, and ideological targeting. This post argues that HearMeWA isn’t failing—it’s functioning exactly as intended: normalizing anonymous reporting and expanding state access to children’s lives

Read Part 2 HERE

Part 3: Is HearMeWA a Lifeline for Kids or a Trap for Washington Parents?

Part 3 of the HearMeWA series exposes the Youth Advisory Group (YAG) as the driving force behind the hotline’s design—raising alarms about parental exclusion and state overreach. Composed of 25 youth ages 13–24, the YAG shaped key features like anonymous reporting and the “quick exit” button, which conceals hotline use from parents. While the program touts youth empowerment, the post argues that HearMeWA’s structure—combined with laws like HB 1296 that prioritize student privacy—intentionally sidelines families. With no parental representation in advisory roles and tip referrals often routed to schools or CPS, the hotline appears less like a support system and more like a state-orchestrated wedge between children and their parents.

Read Part 3 HERE

Next week, my final blog post exposes HearMeWA’s outreach - are they truly helping kids or pushing a state agenda? We’ll alert you through our Substack or you can find it on our CLW website at conservativeladiesofwa.com

BONUS: Below is a rabbit hole from last year where I connect the dots on the legislation, and who supported it, that created HearMeWA

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE