Washington State lawmakers have introduced two sweeping bills, SB 5906 and SB 5852 , that together would create one of the most expansive sanctuary-style systems in the country. These bills are being sold as “data protection” and “worker dignity,” but when you read the fine print, a very different picture emerges.

What these bills actually do is build a statewide enforcement‑resistance infrastructure, a system designed to prevent federal immigration authorities from accessing information, facilities, or individuals across nearly every major public-facing institution in Washington.

These bills will completely reshape how the state interacts with federal law.

SB 5906: Turning Public Institutions Into Enforcement‑Free Zones

SB 5906 stretches across five major sectors of public life: early learning, K–12 schools, health care, higher education, and even election offices. The bill’s central idea is simple but far‑reaching: these institutions may not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement unless agents present a judicial warrant…a standard federal law does not require for civil immigration actions.

In practice, this means:

Child care centers cannot share information or allow access.

Schools cannot disclose records or permit immigration officers into nonpublic areas.

Hospitals and clinics must route all immigration‑related inquiries through legal counsel and deny access to treatment areas.

Colleges must issue campus‑wide alerts when immigration enforcement is present.

Election offices must treat ballot‑processing areas as off‑limits to federal immigration authorities.

Each of these sectors becomes a protected zone, where federal immigration enforcement is slowed, blocked, or rerouted through layers of state‑mandated procedures.

To the average citizen, this might sound abstract. But the practical effect is straightforward: Washington is creating a system where federal immigration authorities cannot do their jobs without navigating a maze of state‑imposed barriers.

Why Elections Are Included

One of the most shocking parts of SB 5906 is Section 6, which applies these sanctuary rules to election offices. County auditors must deny immigration enforcement access to ballot‑handling areas unless agents present a judicial warrant.

This raises an obvious question: Why would immigration enforcement ever need access to ballot‑processing areas if non‑citizens cannot legally vote?

The bill never answers that question…it doesn’t need to...here’s what we know:

Federal agencies sometimes investigate cases where non‑citizens are mistakenly or fraudulently registered.

Voter rolls, signature files, and ballot envelopes contain information that could reveal identity discrepancies.

Election offices are one of the few places where citizenship status intersects with state‑maintained records.

By restricting access, SB 5906 makes it harder for federal authorities to investigate potential “irregularities.” This means even less transparency and less cooperation between state and federal systems, even in areas as sensitive as elections.

SB 5852: The Workplace Shield

Just days before SB 5906 appeared, lawmakers introduced SB 5852, the Immigrant Worker Protection Act. This bill focuses on the workplace and it is just as sweeping.

Under SB 5852, if an employer receives notice of an I‑9 audit from federal authorities, the employer must:

Notify every current worker within 72 hours.

Notify every worker who has been employed in the last three years .

Provide copies of the federal notice to each affected worker.

Provide instructions on how to “correct deficiencies.”

Allow workers to bring representation to any meeting.

Post multilingual notices statewide.

And critically:

Employers may not voluntarily cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. They cannot voluntarily hand over worker records. They cannot voluntarily allow access to nonpublic areas. They cannot impose verification requirements beyond federal law.

If they do, the penalties are staggering; up to $10,000 per employee for repeat violations.

SB 5952 creates a state‑mandated early‑warning system for illegal workers. It also creates a chilling effect: employers who want to cooperate with federal law enforcement risk financial ruin.

These bills are not just about immigration. They reshape how the state interacts with the federal government and how public institutions interact with the people they serve.

Here’s what that looks like in real life:

1. Reduced cooperation with federal law enforcement

Schools, hospitals, election offices, and employers will be required to deny or delay cooperation with federal immigration authorities unless a judicial warrant is presented. This is a higher standard than federal law requires.

2. Increased administrative costs

Public institutions will need new training, new reporting systems, new legal review processes, and new compliance structures. Taxpayers will foot the bill.

3. Early‑warning systems built into public institutions

From childcare centers to college campuses to workplaces, these bills create mechanisms that notify individuals when federal immigration enforcement is nearby or when audits are coming.

4. Unequal treatment under the law

Individuals here illegally receive state‑mandated protections, notifications, and legal coaching. Law‑abiding citizens do not receive equivalent protections in any context.

5. A statewide sanctuary infrastructure

SB 5852 protects the labor pipeline. SB 5906 protects the institutions families interact with. Together, they form a comprehensive enforcement‑resistance system.

This is very much a coordinated strategy.

The Bigger Picture: Washington as a National Test Case

Washington has a long history of passing policies that later spread to other blue states. These two bills, SB 5852 and SB 5906, are likely to become templates for similar legislation in Oregon, California, Colorado, Minnesota, and beyond.

If these bills pass, Washington will become the first state to build a multi‑sector sanctuary architecture that touches nearly every part of public life.

And once that infrastructure is in place, it will be extremely difficult to unwind.

