Washington State Legislator Scorecard 2025: Who’s Voting Conservative?

We compiled the voting records of Washington legislators on a sampling of 10 of the bills our team followed closely and issued calls to action on during the 2025 session. Conservative Ladies of Washington OPPOSED all 10 bills.

Our “TOP 10” Washington Legislators of 2025 based on this bill sampling

The Bills

HB 1531: prohibits local jurisdictions from blocking state health mandates, potentially enabling vaccine or mask requirements, despite claims to the contrary. Watch our video on HB 1531 on YouTube: https://youtu.be/GEFy6Znp1J0

HB 1163: Requiring a Permit to Purchase your 2nd Amendment right to own a firearm. Watch our video on HB 1163 on YouTube: https://youtu.be/gwIiw1gsEuI

HB 1696: Expands Washington's Covenant Homeownership program to provide forgivable loans to "historically marginalized persons." YouTube video for HB 1696: https://youtu.be/F0j_ppB4w4k

HB 2015: Establishes a $100 million law enforcement grant program that is funded through local taxes. Jurisdictions must undergo various DEI trainings in their department to qualify to participate in the program. Video for HB 2015: https://youtu.be/i0pMjy1NvJM

HB 1296: Students' Bill of Rights and repeal of Parents' Bill of Rights/I 2081: This bill repealed I 2081, removing critical access to many parts of a student's education record, created student rights and added several protected classes of students, also created a "snitch line" to OSPI for school boards who do not follow state policies. YouTube video for HB 1296: https://youtu.be/on1XdiR_ETo

HB 1971: Increasing access to hormone treatmenst. Allows prescribers and insurance companies to fulfill a 12 month "stockpile" of hormones to patients of ANY age, specifically in response to the LGBTQ caucus concerns about the Trump Administration limiting access to care for "trans" people. YouTube video for HB 1971: https://youtu.be/zUcaXdsJiZU

SB 5106: Celebrating Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha

SB 5189: Competency Based Learning. This policy helps provide more "pathways" to graduation for students who are unable to master the core academic subjects. It is "culturally responsive learing" (critical race theory). YouTube live with Steven Welliever breaking down "Competency Based Learning": https://youtube.com/live/hZTQAq0z5A8?feature=share

SB 5192: Public Education Funding: Increases the funding for MSOC (materials, supplies and operating costs) with a built-in escalation clause to account for "inflation." Details on our Substack

SB 1052: Expands Washington state's hate crime laws, making it easier to prosecute for "perceived" hate crimes and bias incidents. YouTube video for HB 1052: https://youtu.be/mvrE8PbGVZE

