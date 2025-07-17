This week, we are seeing something rare in Washington, DC: conservatives not just talking tough, but taking real action. Two major pieces of legislation moved forward that signal a shift in strategy: instead of simply complaining about radicalized institutions, lawmakers are starting to pull the plug on their funding and legitimacy.

And we love to see it!

The Rescissions Act: Slashing the Woke Budget

On Wednesday, the Senate narrowly passed H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025—a $9 billion budget-cutting package that makes meaningful strides in trimming bloated and ideologically captured federal programs. This legislation includes a $1.1 billion cut to public broadcasting, targeting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), NPR, and PBS.

These outlets have long claimed to serve the “public interest,” but in reality, they’ve become mouthpieces for left-wing ideology pushing climate extremism, gender ideology, DEI narratives, and lopsided political coverage that favors the Left.

But public media wasn’t the only target. H.R. 4 also includes cuts to:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in federal agencies

Climate initiatives tied to the so-called Inflation Reduction Act

Foreign aid to NGOs promoting gender ideology overseas

Grants to left-wing advocacy groups buried deep in discretionary budgets

The vote was close: 49-48. Two “Republicans”: Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) broke ranks and voted with Democrats to preserve the funding. That left the Senate in a deadlock, broken by Vice President JD Vance who stepped in to cast the deciding vote in favor of the cuts.

What Happens Next?

The bill now heads back to the House of Representatives, where a final vote must take place by July 18th. With the House already having passed its version earlier this year, this is expected to be a tight fight - especially with Democrats and corporate media launching an all-out campaign to save their funding streams.

We will be following this and provide an update.

Repealing the NEA's Federal Charter

The same day, Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced the National Education Association Charter Repeal Act, aimed at stripping the NEA, America’s largest teachers union, of its federal charter, which was granted by Congress in 1906.

Why now? Because the NEA has gone completely off mission. Just last week, the union:

Voted to oppose what it called President Trump’s “embrace of fascism” (and they couldn’t even spell fascism correctly)

Promoted LGBTQ events in public schools

Voted to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)—an organization originally founded to fight antisemitism

According to Rep. Harris, “The NEA has abandoned its core mission to support America’s teachers and strengthen our schools. It’s become a partisan advocacy group—plain and simple.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who introduced the companion bill in the Senate, called out the NEA for pushing “woke gender ideology, antisemitism, and left-wing propaganda.”

The combined effect of these two efforts: defunding public media and stripping the NEA’s legitimacy, marks a serious shift in the conservative strategy. For too long, we’ve watched taxpayer dollars flow into institutions that actively work against traditional American values, parents, and even the Constitution itself.

Let’s hope this is just the beginning.

