Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Washington’s New Police Funding Bill: Public Safety or Woke Agenda?

TAKE ACTION NOW!
Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 20, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Washington State’s dropping $100 million on cops with House Bill 2015—but don’t cheer yet. Governor Bob Ferguson’s got a catch: police departments have to swallow a pile of woke training to cash in.

**TAKE ACTION**

After this video was recorded, the bill was scheduled for a public hearing.

30-second-action: sign in CON

2015: SIGN IN CON

More ways to testify: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=17548&selectedMeeting=33110

The Columbian opinion article: https://www.columbian.com/news/2025/mar/11/in-our-view-ferguson-police-funding-plan-deserves-support/

Videos for SB 5068

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE

Conservative Ladies of America
Conservative Ladies of America
Authors
Conservative Ladies of America
Recent Posts
WA Democrats to Expand Housing Reparations for the "Historically Marginalized"
  Conservative Ladies of America
UPDATE: Washington’s Dangerous HB 1321
  Conservative Ladies of America
Are WA Democrats Gearing Up For The Next "Emergency"?
  Conservative Ladies of America
Has Bob Ferguson Really Turned Over a New Leaf? A Skeptical Look at His Emergency Powers Pledge
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Senate Passes 3 Radical Education Bills
  Conservative Ladies of America
UPDATE: The Bad Bills That Have Passed This Week & Predictions For Week 9
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats Pivot on Highly Controversial Bill: Is It a Trap for Republicans?
  Conservative Ladies of America