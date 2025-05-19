Washington's New "Police Funding" Law: The Woke Agenda Hidden in HB 2015

Governor Bob Ferguson just signed House Bill 2015 into law, and while it’s being celebrated as “bipartisan police funding,” the truth is far more troubling.

This bill isn't just about hiring more officers—it's about pushing woke ideology through law enforcement training, raising taxes, and tightening control from Olympia. If you live in Washington, you need to know what’s in this bill. And if you live anywhere else, take this as a warning of what’s coming to your state next.

🔎 What’s Really in HB 2015?

Here’s a quick summary of the strings attached to this so-called police funding bill:

Mandatory DEI-style trainings for officers, including: Trauma-informed & gender-based violence training Anti-discrimination training aligned with the Keep Washington Working Act (protecting illegal immigrants) De-escalation & use-of-force training shaped by the Attorney General’s office—yes, the same office Bob Ferguson ran for 12 years

$100 million in grant funding tied to compliance with these trainings

Optional 0.1% local sales tax increase, only available to jurisdictions that comply with all training mandates

In short: You pay more, they get more control.

🧠 The Woke Agenda Masquerading as Public Safety

This bill isn’t about public safety—it’s about enforcing ideology on law enforcement officers and local communities.

Officers must take hours of woke training—DEI, gender ideology, anti-discrimination, and immigration sensitivity training—in order for departments to receive grant money. This isn’t how we attract quality officers. It’s how we chase them away.

💬 GOP Pushback

Despite being labeled “bipartisan,” every House Republican voted against HB 2015. Only five Republican senators, including Minority Leader John Braun, supported it.

Several lawmakers gave powerful warnings on the House floor:

“When an officer calls for backup, they’re not calling for upstream prevention programs—they’re calling for someone with a gun and a badge.”

Another pointed out:

“This bill gives local governments a way to raise taxes. That’s the last thing Washingtonians need right now.”

We couldn’t agree more.



This legislative session was a tax-a-thon. And HB 2015 is just one more example of how Olympia is sneaking radical ideology into every corner of policy—this time under the guise of “public safety.”

