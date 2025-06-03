Washington’s War on Parents: When the State Replaces the Family

Washington State is sending a clear message: Parents are optional.

Under Senate Bill 5599, minors can access housing and health services — including gender-affirming care — while their location is hidden from their parents.

In 2024, House Bill 2016 attempted to let minors go one step further: legally sign housing leases without parental consent or court emancipation. I testified against that bill. It didn’t pass — but it revealed exactly where this agenda is headed.

Now, the Department of Commerce has released a report proposing $117 million in annual spending to fully fund state-driven housing solutions for minors. The centerpiece? “Community Support Teams” that offer housing, legal services, mental health care, and more — all without the involvement of parents.

Here's What You Need to Know:

5,372 minors in Washington are estimated to be experiencing homelessness or housing instability each year.

The state’s proposed solution isn’t focused on family reunification — it’s focused on removing legal barriers that require parental involvement.

Commerce recommends legislation to let minors self-consent to shelter, leasing, and services — including legal tweaks to make them parties to rental agreements.

The report frames parental objection as a problem — and government substitution as the solution.

This Is About More Than Housing

What we’re seeing is a government apparatus being built to function in place of families — especially when it comes to deeply personal issues like gender, safety, and stability.

The left calls it compassion.

Parents know it as state overreach.

🧾 Watch testimony on HB 2016: https://youtu.be/tUFsjnmLpyU

📰 Read: The Gaslighting Behind SB 5599

https://conservativeladiesofwa.com/the-major-gaslighting-effort-behind-sb-5599

📣 You're Invited to the Conservative Round Table!

If you’re concerned about anti-family policies like this — and you want to connect with others who are ready to take action — join us for the Conservative Round Table.

This is a weekly Zoom gathering of grassroots conservatives from across the country. Whether you're looking to share what's happening in your area, collaborate on legislation, or simply listen and learn — you're welcome here.

🕛 When: Every Thursday

🕐 Time: 12:00 PM Pacific | 3:00 PM Eastern

📍 Where: Online via Zoom

Let’s turn concern into action. Let’s turn conversations into strategy.

👉 Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/vCQCAeF5R8W7hog-0bSBEA

We can’t wait to meet you around the table.

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.