We keep signing up for surveillance one convenience at a time.

Think about how many of these you’ve already opted into.

TSA PreCheck: pay a fee, submit your fingerprints, and skip the long line.

CLEAR: scan your iris or your fingerprint at the airport kiosk, and walk right past everyone else.

Mobile driver’s licenses on your phone.

Face ID to unlock your bank app.

None of it was mandatory. All of it was sold the same way: this will make your life easier.

Now we’ve got a new one to add to this list. Secretary of State Marco Rubio just announced that passport applications will soon use real time facial recognition against a government “security system.” He unveiled it alongside a commemorative passport box with moving pictures and a QR code, practically apologizing for how boring the old process was. No more driving to CVS or Walgreens for a photo. No more mailing your paperwork into a black box and waiting months. Just open your laptop, look into the your camera, and let the system verify your face in real time.

It sounds great…and that’s the point.

The Pattern: Voluntary First, Mandatory Later

REAL ID is the clearest example of how this works. When it passed in 2005, it was framed as a state level upgrade, optional in practice for years, something you’d get around to eventually. Then the enforcement deadline kept moving. Now, as of May 2025, you cannot board a domestic flight without one, or a passport, unless you want the extra screening. What started as a state DMV upgrade became a federal condition on the basic right to travel inside your own country.

The sequence is always the same. Introduce the system as optional. Let people opt in for convenience. Normalize the infrastructure while it’s still voluntary, so there’s no single moment that feels like an imposition. Then, once enough of the population is enrolled and the technology is proven out, flip the switch and make it the default, or the requirement.

TSA PreCheck and CLEAR were never framed as identity infrastructure. They were framed as skip-the-line perks. But what they actually built, quietly, is a large voluntary pool of Americans whose biometric data is already linked to a government verified travel document. That pool is exactly what you need in place before you can plausibly expand facial recognition checkpoints to everyone, because the technology has already been tested, the public has already been acclimated, and the objection “nobody agreed to this” doesn’t land the same way when millions of people already did.

The Passport Is the New Anchor Point

Here’s what makes the passport announcement different from just another convenience upgrade. Your passport photo is already the reference image TSA’s Touchless ID matches your face against at the airport. So, when the State Department upgrades how that photo gets captured and verified, at the moment of application, using your own device’s camera, in real time, against a federal system, they are not just streamlining passport issuance; they are improving the master image that other systems downstream already rely on.

This is the part that should give people pause. It’s not that any single step is sinister. It’s that each convenience upgrade quietly improves the very infrastructure that a mandatory system would eventually run on. Nobody has to force anything if enough people volunteer for the pilot program first.

Where This Gets Bigger: The SAVE Act

Now layer in the SAVE Act, which would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. For most Americans without a birth certificate handy, that proof is a passport. REAL ID doesn’t count for this purpose in most states, because standard REAL IDs don’t display citizenship on their face. Only a handful of states issue an enhanced version that does.

If the SAVE Act passes, the demand for passports is going to spike, and fast. This is exactly the kind of surge you’d need real time, biometric, device-based verification in place to handle. No more months-long backlogs while millions of new applicants try to get documentation in time to register. The rollout isn’t a coincidence of timing. It’s the capacity being built ahead of the demand that a policy like SAVE would create.

Essentially the same photo, run through the same kind of verification system, could end up being the anchor for boarding a plane and for exercising your right to vote. Two entirely different rights, converging on one federal biometric identity.

This Isn’t a Nicer Passport

Strip away the commemorative box and the QR code moments of American history, and what’s left is a federal identity framework being built one convenience at a time, one voluntary program at a time, across agencies that don’t normally share jurisdiction. TSA doesn’t run elections. The State Department doesn’t run TSA checkpoints. But the biometric backbone connecting them is being built regardless, and this time it’s being sold to us as a fancier box.

Ask yourself the question that actually matters here: if this system is only ever used the way it’s being described today, convenient, voluntary, optional, why does every rollout of this kind eventually become mandatory?

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