On April 1, 2026, the Attorneys General of thirty states and the District of Columbia; Republicans and Democrats, from Alabama to Connecticut, from Wyoming to Minnesota, filed a joint brief in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals defending Louisiana’s right to regulate social media platforms’ relationships with children.

I agree with their argument. Every word of it.

But there is something the brief does not say; something the AGs know, the platforms know, and that every parent deserves to understand.

What the Brief Gets Right

The evidence these AGs documented is the platforms’ own internal records.

Between 2010 and 2022, emergency room admissions for self-harm increased 411% among girls aged 10 to 14. The suicide rate among boys the same age increased 166%. The brief puts a number on it: 3,604 more children would be alive today but for those spikes.

Meta’s own internal research showed Instagram was causing body image problems in nearly a third of adolescent girls. Rather than change the product, Meta commissioned strategy papers on reaching more preteens, describing them internally as “a valuable but untapped audience.” TikTok’s leaked documents showed the company knew its infinite scroll was most addictive for children, and that its parental controls “had little impact.” TikTok built those features anyway, to have a “good talking point with policymakers.”

The safety features were theater. The harm was intentional. The audience was your child.

The thirty AGs are right to be furious. States have every right to act. But here is what they are not telling you…

The Legal Strategy: Win on Contracts, Avoid the Hard Question

The case is NetChoice v. Murrill. A federal district court permanently blocked Louisiana from enforcing its social media age restriction law. Louisiana’s AG Liz Murrill is appealing. The thirty AGs filed in support.

Their strategy is deliberately constructed to avoid one specific fight - one that we have been telling you about a lot lately.

Rather than defend age verification directly, the brief argues these laws regulate contracts, not speech. Social media platforms require children to sign binding legal agreements granting platforms worldwide licenses to their content, authorizing surveillance across other websites and devices, waiving liability, and locking users into mandatory arbitration. Children lack the legal capacity to enter those agreements. Regulating who can sign a contract is consumer protection law, not First Amendment territory.

It is a smart argument. Florida AG James Uthmeier is leading this coalition because Florida’s HB 3, passed in 2024, banning children under 14 from social media entirely, faces the same challenge.

But notice what the brief never addresses: how a platform is actually supposed to know whether a user is a child.

The Question Everyone is Dancing Around

You cannot require parental consent for minors without first determining who is a minor. Age verification is the unavoidable foundation of every one of these laws.

The brief sidesteps it deliberately. The moment a court focuses on age verification as the mechanism, these laws start to look like a gate on information access, conditioning whether a person can receive protected speech based on their identity. That is precisely what the First Amendment’s prior restraint doctrine prohibits. The AGs need the Fifth Circuit to rule on the contract question before any court examines how verification actually works.

Win the contract argument first. Deal with the implementation question later.

Your child is in the “later.”

What Age Verification Actually Looks Like

Let’s be specific, because the gap between “parental consent” as a concept and as a system is enormous.

To verify that a user is actually a minor, not just claiming to be one, platforms must check against something external and authoritative. In practice that means government ID scans processed through facial recognition, DMV database cross-referencing, Social Security number verification, birth certificates, or biometric age estimation. These are the products sold today by the commercial identity verification vendors platforms would use to comply.

Every child attempting to create a social media account submits to one of these methods. Their confirmed age gets stored. Their parent’s verified identity gets linked to their account. That parent-child identity record lives in a commercial platform’s database with no mandatory deletion timeline in any of these laws, no breach notification requirement, and no independent oversight.

The platforms that spent fifteen years knowingly harming your children will now hold government-confirmed identity data on those children. Verified. Accurate. Permanent.

Who Benefits from Verified Age Data

The brief documents that Meta generates $11 billion per year in advertising directed at children. What makes that advertising valuable? Accurate demographic data. Platforms currently work from self-reported ages that children routinely lie about. Verified, government-confirmed age data is worth significantly more to advertisers.

These laws, as implemented, would deliver to the same platforms that suppressed research about harm to children the one thing they could not compel on their own: an accurate, permanent demographic record of every minor user.

This is a compelling reason to demand that mandatory deletion timelines, breach notification requirements, data minimization standards, and a prohibition on using verification data for advertising are built into every one of these laws before they take effect.

The thirty Attorneys General who filed this brief are right about the problem. The evidence they marshaled should make every parent furious.

That said, no legislation, no court ruling, and no age verification system can do what you can: know your child. Know their maturity, their vulnerabilities, who they’re talking to, and what they’re watching at midnight. That knowledge is the most powerful child protection tool that exists and it cannot be legislated.

Our children need parents who are present and engaged, not parents who are waiting for the government to fix it. Apple Family Sharing and Google Family Link give you the ability to approve every download and monitor activity right now, without surrendering your child’s verified identity to the same platforms that have already proven they cannot be trusted with it.

The platforms are counting on your disengagement. Don’t give it to them.

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