What the Flock: The Surveillance System You Never Voted On

Across the country, surveillance technology is expanding faster than most people realize, and almost always without the public’s knowledge or consent. Automated license plate readers (ALPRs), networked camera systems, and real‑time vehicle tracking are being installed in cities and suburbs with little transparency, minimal oversight, and almost no meaningful debate.

In this video, Julie Barrett is joined by Jen from Jen’s 2 Cents, one of the only reporters consistently digging into how Flock cameras and ALPR systems have quietly spread across communities. Her work in Arizona has become a case study for what’s happening nationally: technology deployed first, questions asked later, and lawmakers scrambling to “formalize” systems that were never publicly approved in the first place.

We break down:

How ALPR and Flock systems were installed before most people even knew

Why lawmakers are now trying to expand these networks under the banner of “public safety”

The citizen‑driven “What the Flock” amendment package demanding real oversight

The privacy, data‑sharing, and civil liberties implications that go far beyond one state

What this means for families, drivers, and communities across America

If you think this is just about license plates, it’s not. It’s about the future of surveillance in America and whether citizens get a say in how far it goes.

Be sure to follow & subscribe to Jen’s Substack: https://www.jens2cents.com/

Yesterday Arizona House voted on HB 2311, which we have been telling you about and opposed in committee testimony. Representative Alex Kolodin was one of the few legislators to vote no and read CLA founder, Julie Barrett’s X post to explain his vote - pretty cool to see our efforts are being seen by lawmakers and influencing their votes!

Support Our Mission

Our work is powered entirely by citizens: not corporations, not lobbyists, and not political insiders. Every article, every alert, and every hour spent tracking legislation across the country is funded by people who believe in having a real voice in their government. If you value having a grassroots watchdog showing up in state capitols, reading the bills, and sounding the alarm when lawmakers won’t, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation. Your support keeps our work independent, accountable, and focused on protecting the rights of everyday Americans. Thank you for standing with us.

DONATE