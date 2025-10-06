We often hear parents breathe a sigh of relief when they choose private education. “At least I don’t have to worry about the state mandating the leftist policies in my child’s private school,” they think.

But a recent case out of Colorado, St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Lisa Roy , should serve as a wake-up call. It’s a prime example of what happens when private schools opt into state-funded programs…they also invite the state’s influence right through the front door.

If you’re a parent who chose private education to keep your child’s learning aligned with your family’s faith and values (or you’re considering it), you need to pay attention to this one.

🧵 What Happened in Colorado

Here’s the short version:

Catholic preschools in Colorado sought to join the state’s Universal Preschool Program (UPK), which provides publicly funded preschool to all 4-year-olds. But participation came with a catch: schools were required to sign a nondiscrimination agreement that included provisions on sexual orientation and gender identity, terms that conflicted with the schools’ religious convictions.

Faced with a choice between state funding and doctrinal integrity, the schools declined to sign. As a result, they were barred from participating in the program.

The case went to court, where the Tenth Circuit upheld the exclusion. The judges ruled that Colorado’s requirements were neutral and generally applicable—not a targeted attack on religion, but a uniform standard applied to all providers. In effect, the court affirmed that access to public benefits can be conditioned on ideological compliance, even for faith-based institutions.

⚠️ Why It Matters Beyond Colorado

This isn’t just about Colorado or Catholic schools. It’s part of a national pattern we’re seeing in state-funded “choice” programs.

Whether it’s universal preschool, scholarship vouchers, or “school choice” grants — once the state gets involved, there are always strings attached.

“Inclusion” policies that force schools to compromise biblical teachings

Curriculum oversight that undermines parental authority

Data requirements that put student privacy at risk

And here’s the key point: when private schools opt into these programs, they stop being truly private. They become partners with the state, and that partnership always comes at a price.

🗣️ What Parents Can Do

Ask questions. Is your child’s school receiving government funds? What are the conditions attached? Encourage independence. Support schools that stay free from government entanglement. Freedom is worth the sacrifice! Inform other parents. Many have no idea how these “universal” programs actually work until it’s too late. Watch your state legislature. Similar programs are spreading fast, often under the banner of “school choice.”

💬 Final Thought

The Colorado case should remind us that government influence doesn’t always come through laws, in fact, in education, it often comes through funding.

If you’ve chosen private education to preserve your child’s formation and faith, don’t assume that means you’re safe from state control. The line between “private” and “public” education is being blurred on purpose.

We need to stay alert, speak up, encourage and support schools that refuse to compromise their values for a government check.

Education freedom is worth the sacrifice - our children are worth it!

