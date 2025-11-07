By Julie Barrett — Conservative Ladies of America

On Tuesday, Texas voters approved Proposition 15, a constitutional amendment that was marketed as a victory for parental rights. Headlines and press releases came out fast:

“Parents now have fundamental rights protected in the Texas Constitution!”

Some of the biggest “parental rights” organizations lined up behind it:

Texas Home School Coalition

Texas Public Policy Foundation

Moms for Liberty

Texas Eagle Forum

Texans for Vaccine Choice

Texas Right to Life PAC

Family Freedom Project

Texas Values

These are organizations that conservatives normally trust, groups that routinely stand against government overreach and claim to defend parental authority.

And yet, when you read the text, something unexpected happens.

The Key Phrase:

“A parent has the responsibility to nurture and protect the parent’s child and the corresponding fundamental right to exercise care, custody, and control…”

The right to direct your child’s upbringing isn’t stated as an inherent right.

It’s a corresponding right, tied to a state-defined responsibility.

That word matters.

Rights tied to “responsibility” are not rights, they are permissions

In constitutional language:

Rights exist independently of government.

Responsibilities can be judged, measured, and enforced by government.

Prop 15 links the two:

Parent rights exist because the parent has a responsibility and only when that responsibility is being fulfilled.

Who decides whether a parent is fulfilling that responsibility?

The State.

This structure gives government an entrance into the family unit:

If a bureaucrat or judge decides a parent is not “nurturing and protecting” correctly,

then the corresponding right could be weakened or removed.

This wording is not accidental.

It is the same framework used by international governing bodies like the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which speaks not of parental authority, but of parental responsibility.

Our friends at Grayson County Conservatives in Texas opposed Prop 15. Read more from them HERE

Why this matters legally

A true parental rights constitutional amendment should:

affirm parental rights as fundamental and inherent ,

protect them under strict scrutiny (highest legal standard), and

clearly state that government may intervene only if a parent is harming a child.

Prop 15 does none of these.

Instead:

it conditions parental rights on behavior defined by government,

it uses vague language (“upbringing”), and

it does not block schools, doctors, or agencies from inserting themselves between parent and child.

This is a loophole, and we’ve already watched other states exploit identical wording to bypass parents in decisions around gender transition, mental health treatment, or “safety concerns.”

So why did conservative organizations support it?

As a mom and a citizen and a leader of a grassroots organization that measures everything against the constitution (which I thought that’s what all conservatives did), when I see policies like this I often wonder about the support and WHY. Well, there are several possibilities here, and this is where skepticism is not only allowed, but necessary.

✅ It’s an easy “win”

Organizations need victories to show donors and justify advocacy budgets.

“Parental rights amendment passes!” sounds like a victory even if the content is weak.

✅ The language sounds pro-parent

Many voters (and some lawmakers) skim the summary and never analyze the legal structure. The language on the ballot was extremely simplified and sounds great to the average voter - who wouldn’t vote yes? The language on the ballot is NOT the language of the amendment.

✅ The word “responsibility” appeals to social conservatives

Religious and family groups often speak in terms of responsibilities, and in family life, that’s appropriate.

But when inserted into a constitutional amendment, that same word becomes a legal doorway for government evaluation.

✅ Incrementalism

Some advocacy groups believe:

“This is better than nothing, we’ll tighten it later.”

But rights language is rarely strengthened later.

Once constitutional wording is baked in, it becomes the ceiling, not the floor.

The uncomfortable truth

Prop 15 did not restrain government.

It gave government a benchmark to evaluate parental authority.

It rewrites parental rights as something that can be judged, and potentially removed, based on government interpretation of “responsibility.”

Government does not need more criteria to evaluate parents.

It needs clear limits.

Vigilance is not optional

The growing trend across states is clear:

Government wants a role inside the family.

Prop 15, despite the branding, cracks the door open.

If conservative states begin embracing conditional parental rights language, this becomes the new norm and a slow normalization of state authority over children.

We cannot celebrate political optics when the fine print opens a legal foothold.

Parental rights are not granted by government.

They are recognized by government.

Anything less than that is not protection, it’s permission.

I realize how difficult it can be to make sense of all the information coming at you daily. What I have learned these last few years that I have been deeply engaged in public policy is that we must read the fine print if we are to truly understand how these will impact us and our families. My team and I will always link you to our source of the information we are sharing so you can go dig into it for yourself and make your own decision. At Conservative Ladies we are about protecting our constitutional liberties first and foremost.

It is our goal to read and research policy that will impact Americans and their families and share it with you in a way that makes it make sense. If regular citizens like you and me do not care enough to speak out about these kinds of policies, the “political machine” will do whatever they want and continue to chip away at our God-given rights.

This policy will not stay in Texas. The advocates are already working on a federal constitutional amendment and in other states as well. Please share this post far and wide so parents and grandparents across the country know about this.

Share

If you believe in bold, informed, fearless advocacy and want to help us continue exposing policy that threatens our freedoms, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation.

DONATE

Thank you. God bless you and God bless America!

~Julie