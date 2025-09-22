According to research compiled by Defending Education, over 1,000 school districts across the U.S., impacting more than 10 million students, have policies that require or permit school staff to conceal a student’s gender transition from parents. These policies are often justified under interpretations of student privacy laws like FERPA or Title IX, though legal experts argue those interpretations are flawed and misapplied.

This isn’t just a theoretical concern, it’s happening in real families, including mine.

When my youngest daughter was in 10th grade at a Washington State high school, the school began calling her by a boy’s name and male pronouns. We weren’t told. The school kept a separate file with her “school identity”…a version of her that we didn’t know existed. We only found out by accident. And we’re not alone. Many parents have had this happen or fear that it will. That fear is not unfounded.

Now, a federal court has allowed a case to move forward that could change everything.

⚖️ The Case: Mead v. Rockford Public School District

Dan and Jennifer Mead discovered that their daughter’s Michigan middle school had been referring to her by a masculine name and pronouns without their knowledge. The school even maintained separate records to conceal this from the Meads. When they confronted the district, officials admitted they were following state guidance and could not guarantee transparency going forward.

The Meads sued on December 18, 2023, alleging violations of their constitutional rights as parents. Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is representing them.

On September 18, 2025, a federal judge ruled that their case could proceed. The court dismissed the Meads’ Free Exercise claim but allowed their Substantive and Procedural Due Process claims to move forward.

ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the Center for Parental Rights, responded to the ruling:

“Schools should never hide vital information from parents, yet that’s exactly what the Rockford Public School District did… By intentionally concealing this information from the Meads, the school district violated their constitutional right as parents to make decisions about their daughter’s upbringing, education, and healthcare.”

This is a major development. For the first time, a federal court is allowing parents to challenge a school’s gender identity policy on constitutional grounds.

What Comes Next

This case is far from over. Litigation like this can take years. The school district will now have to answer the complaint, and both sides will enter a lengthy discovery process. There may be depositions, document exchanges, and pretrial motions. A trial could be years away…if it happens at all.

But the implications are immediate. If this case succeeds, it could set a precedent that forces schools to inform parents when a child requests a gender transition at school. It could reshape how districts nationwide interpret student privacy versus parental rights…and this would be HUGE for protecting our children!

🗣️ A Call to Parents

If you’ve experienced something similar, or worry that you might—, his case is worth watching. It’s not just about one family in Michigan. It’s about whether schools can keep secrets from parents about their own children. Schools and government do not have the authority to keep secrets from parents and intentionally drive a wedge between children and their loving parents.

Our daughter is doing well today. It has been a challenging journey to get here, which is why I want to alert other parents - to spare you and your children from going through something similar. Growing up is challenging enough—our children don’t need school officials confusing them further with misleading messages about their identity.

It is our God-given right to be part of the conversation. We have a right to know. We must stand up and fight against anyone who tries to come between us and our children!

