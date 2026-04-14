Over the last several months I have been immersed in tech policies that are pitched as “protecting children online” and “empowering parents.” Something that has been noticeably absent from the policies and discussion around solutions to protect children from online harms and the impacts of too much screen time is technology in K–12 education.



Prior to Covid, Chromebooks were making their way into the K–12 education system, with students being issued their own personal device to use for school. Then in March of 2020, every student in America was sent home indefinitely to do school online. Teachers were expected to pivot to online teaching in an instant, and students were expected to sit behind a screen for several hours a day and pay attention. Covid ushered in the 1:1 Chromebook for students across the country. ESSER funding made it possible for every school to issue these devices — made by Google. And when schools went back to in person, those Chromebooks did not get shelved. They got used in the classroom.



My best friend (we’ll call her “Amy”) just spent a few days visiting me from the Seattle area where she teaches second grade in public school. She’s been teaching for more than twenty years and is getting close to retirement. She is what I’ll call an “old guard” teacher. She knew teaching before technology. She has seen firsthand, over the years, what the increasing use of devices has done to children. Students struggle with almost everything — from handwriting to reading, to being able to pay attention to an adult standing in front of them who isn’t a game character making exciting sounds every few seconds.





The Numbers Are Hard to Ignore

A New York Times survey of 350 teachers conducted in October 2025 found that 99 percent of teachers said their school provided devices to students for use in class. Eight in ten said students had a device assigned specifically to them — compared with about a third who said the same in 2019, before the pandemic. Eighty-one percent of elementary school teachers said students receive devices by kindergarten.

Kindergarten!!!

In middle and high schools, four in ten teachers reported that students spend three hours or more per day on those devices. That is three hours of school-issued screen time…before a child ever touches their phone, turns on a TV, or opens a tablet at home. Nearly three-fourths of teachers who use devices in their classrooms said they distract from student learning and engagement. A majority said children had used school-issued devices in class to play games or watch videos unrelated to school.

As Amy puts it: students have lost the ability to sit with difficulty. The patience required to work through a hard math problem, to read a long passage, to listen to another person speak without something flashing in their peripheral vision, it’s eroding. And the teachers are watching it happen in real time.





The Policy Conversation Is Happening in the Wrong Room

Here is what I have spent months doing: analyzing state after state, Louisiana, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, South Carolina, as lawmakers push bills requiring app stores to verify user ages, mandate parental consent for app downloads, and build out what amounts to a digital identity infrastructure for minors. I have testified against these bills. I have written extensively about them.

My opposition is not because I don’t believe children need protection. It is because these bills do not actually protect children. They build surveillance architecture. They mandate the collection of verified identity data on minors and their parents with no corresponding data minimization requirements, no breach notification standards, no deletion timelines. In my testimony last week before a Louisiana House committee, I made the point that a bill requiring age verification hands platforms something they have never had before: clean, confirmed identity data tied to a real child and a real parent. That is not child safety, it’s a data goldmine.

But here is the part that keeps me up at night: while lawmakers are laser-focused on what a thirteen-year-old downloads from an app store, no one is asking what that same thirteen-year-old is doing on the Google Chromebook their school district issued them, the one they carry home every night, the one that comes pre-loaded with a Google account, the one logging activity data inside an ecosystem built by the same company that makes the device.

Four percent. That is the share of teachers surveyed who said their school puts any screen time limits on school-issued devices.

Follow the Money

The pandemic created an education technology market that did not exist at that scale before 2020. ESSER funds, federal emergency relief dollars, flooded into school districts, and a significant portion went to devices and the software platforms that run on them. Google became the dominant player, but they’re certainly not the only one. Roughly 80 percent of teachers in the survey said their district provides Chromebooks. A Google product manager told the Times he envisions Chromebooks ushering in a new era of education.

This raises a question worth pondering: when state legislators are crafting “child protection” tech bills, who is in the room helping them write those bills? Who funds the advocacy organizations pushing them? And why do those bills consistently regulate app stores and social media platforms…competitors to the search and device ecosystem that already has the deepest access to children’s daily lives?

Amy has spent more than twenty years watching education change. She watched the paper books get replaced by tablets. She watched handwriting practice give way to typing, except, as the Times survey found, less than one-fifth of districts actually teach students to type proficiently. She watched a generation of children become fluent in swiping and completely lost with a pencil.

And then those children go home.

Parents Are Not Off the Hook

Amy sees it on both ends. Her students come in exhausted, not from physical activity or hard play, but from hours of gaming and YouTube the night before. In fact, when she suggests they go play outside when they get home from school, they often shoot her a very confused look. The school-issued Chromebook that came home with them became a gateway, and for many families, the path of least resistance was to let it run. She is one of the few teachers in her building who actively limits device use in her classroom. Most do not and most cannot because the curriculum requires it.

This is where parents have to be honest with themselves. Handing a child a device and walking away is not parenting, it’s outsourcing. The same instinct that leads a lawmaker to say, “there ought to be a law” leads a parent to say, “the school handles that.” Neither is sufficient. Children are spending three or more hours on screens at school and then coming home to more screens, and the cumulative effect of that is showing up in classrooms every single day in the form of shortened attention spans, weakened reading stamina, and an inability to tolerate boredom long enough to be creative.

Technology literacy is a legitimate goal. Children will enter a workforce that requires digital fluency, and pretending otherwise does them no favors. But there is a wide gap between teaching a child to use technology purposefully and immersing them in screens from kindergarten forward with almost no guardrails, no limits, and no counterweight at home. Striking that balance is not the school’s job alone. It is a family decision, and it requires parents to be present, engaged, and willing to be the unpopular one in the room.

That means knowing how much screen time your child is accumulating at school. It means having rules at home about when devices are put down. It means not treating the school-issued Chromebook as a babysitter after 3pm. And it means rejecting the idea that a law passed in a state capitol is a substitute for a parent paying attention.

The lawmakers proposing age verification mandates say they want to protect children. I don’t doubt that many of them mean it. But protection requires looking at the whole picture. School-issued devices represent hours of daily screen exposure, behavioral data collection at scale, and a dependency on platforms that profit from engagement, all happening inside the one place parents are told to trust most.

If the goal is genuinely protecting children, the classroom is not a carve-out. It is the starting point. And the home is not far behind.

Julie Barrett is the founder of Conservative Ladies of America. She an advocate and a voice for everyday Americans at the intersection of policy, freedom, and family — with a passion for protecting children in the digital age. Follow her on X at @juliecbarrett

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