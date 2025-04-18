For years, free-thinking Americans who questioned the origins of COVID-19 were silenced. We were called conspiracy theorists, censored on social media, and ridiculed for suggesting the virus might have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Today, the White House has launched a new webpage—Lab Leak: The True Origins of COVID-19—confirming what many of us suspected: the virus most likely escaped from a lab. This is more than vindication; it’s a call to never let our voices be stifled again.

We were fed a narrative that COVID-19 came from a Wuhan wet market, backed by a 2020 paper, “Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” prompted by Dr. Anthony Fauci to push a natural-origin story. The White House now reveals this was propaganda, not science. The virus’s unique traits, like its furin cleavage site, don’t appear in nature. All cases trace to a single human introduction, and Wuhan’s SARS research lab was conducting risky gain-of-function experiments at low biosafety levels. Researchers there fell ill with COVID-like symptoms in 2019, yet no animal host has ever been found.

Questioning this was dangerous. The Biden administration, as the White House admits, colluded with social media to censor lab-leak discussions. Posts were flagged, accounts suspended, and dissenters lost jobs or reputations. This wasn’t just about controlling a narrative—it delayed scrutiny of dangerous research funded by U.S. taxpayers through EcoHealth Alliance. The cover-up cost lives: millions died globally, and policies like New York’s nursing home orders, labeled “medical malpractice” by the White House, worsened the toll.

Today’s webpage is a triumph for those who refused to bow to junk science. The CIA, FBI, and Department of Energy now lean toward a lab leak, with the CIA’s January 2025 assessment calling it “more likely” than a natural origin.

But the fight isn’t over. We need full document declassification, stricter global rules on gain-of-function research, and guarantees against censorship. The White House accuses the Biden administration of “outright censorship” and obstructing investigations. We can’t let that happen again.

To every American who faced censorship for questioning the narrative: this is your moment. Share the White House page, discuss on social media and in your circles of influence, demand accountability. The truth is out—let’s keep it free.

