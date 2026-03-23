Last week we walked you through the White House’s National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence, a document that, in Pillar IV, explicitly promised to protect Americans from government censorship of AI platforms. Congress, it said, should prevent federal agencies from coercing tech companies to “ban, compel, or alter content based on partisan or ideological agendas.”

It’s a good principle.

Now meet its contradiction.

Released earlier this month, the Trump Administration's Cyber Strategy for America quietly claims authority to "unveil and embarrass online espionage, destructive propaganda and influence operations, and cultural subversion."

“Cultural subversion” has no definition. No statutory limit. No congressional authorization.

The administration says it will “dismantle networks, pursue hackers and spies, and sanction lawless foreign hacking companies” and will “unveil and embarrass online espionage, destructive propaganda and influence operations, and cultural subversion.”

The framing is directed at foreign adversaries: China, Russia, Iran. And on that narrow reading, it sounds reasonable; exposing foreign disinformation campaigns is a legitimate national security function that most Americans across the political spectrum would support.

But here’s the problem: the document never defines any of these terms. Not “destructive propaganda.” Not “influence operations.” And certainly not “cultural subversion”, a phrase with no legal meaning, no historical precedent in American law, and a long and ugly history of being applied to domestic political opponents by governments around the world.

The Definition Problem Is the Constitutional Problem

When the executive branch claims authority to act against a category of speech or activity, the boundaries of that category matter significantly. Vague language in executive policy documents isn’t just sloppy drafting, it’s functional authority. Agencies act on the words they’re given, and they tend to expand into the ambiguity rather than retreat from it.

Ask yourself: who decides what constitutes “cultural subversion”?

Is it a foreign government funding American universities? That’s one answer. Is it a domestic media outlet that publishes perspectives the administration finds destabilizing? That’s a very different answer and nothing in this document forecloses it.

“Destructive propaganda” has the same problem. Propaganda is a label almost universally applied to the other side’s messaging. During the COVID era, we watched federal agencies pressure social media platforms to suppress content they labeled misinformation; content that, in some cases, later proved accurate. The infrastructure for that kind of pressure already exists. This document doesn’t dismantle it, rather it rebrands and expands it under the banner of cyber defense.

The Contradiction Living Inside Two White House Documents

The AI Framework, released on Friday, March 20, states clearly that Congress should prohibit the federal government from coercing technology providers “to ban, compel, or alter content based on partisan or ideological agendas.” It even proposes giving Americans a legal right to seek redress from the federal government for such censorship.

The AI Framework says: the government shall not police your speech on digital platforms.

The Cyber Strategy says: the government will “unveil and embarrass” what it defines as cultural subversion online.

These two documents don’t talk to each other. There is an unresolved tension between them and that unresolved tension is exactly where civil liberties go to die, not in dramatic moments of obvious overreach, but in the quiet gap between a promise and an undefined authority.

This Isn’t a New Problem. That’s the Point.

To be fair to this administration, they did not invent this pattern. The post-9/11 national security architecture built under Bush, expanded under Obama, maintained under Trump’s first term, and accelerated under Biden, has spent two decades claiming broad, loosely defined authority in the name of security and then finding domestic applications for it.

COINTELPRO, the FBI’s infamous domestic surveillance program, began as a counterintelligence operation targeting foreign communist influence. It ended as a program that surveilled Martin Luther King Jr., infiltrated civil rights organizations, and attempted to suppress constitutionally protected political activity. The lesson of that history isn’t that every administration intends to abuse undefined authority. The lesson is that undefined authority gets abused eventually, regardless of intent.

The constitutional conservative principle here is simple and should be bipartisan: the government should not hold power it cannot define. If an administration cannot tell you precisely what “cultural subversion” means, which activities trigger the authority, which do not, and what limits exist on its exercise, then it should not claim authority to act against it.

The War Powers Question in the Background

There’s one more element of the Cyber Strategy that deserves its own full treatment, and we’ll return to it in a future piece: the document openly describes offensive military-grade cyber operations against sovereign nations, including what it characterizes as support for operations against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, conducted without a congressional declaration of war or any Authorization for Use of Military Force.

That’s not a footnote, rather it’s a constitutional crisis hiding in plain sight. But the “cultural subversion” problem is urgent precisely because it’s quieter, more procedurally acceptable-looking, and therefore more likely to embed itself permanently into the machinery of government before anyone notices.

The Question That Should Follow Every Power Claim

Are you comfortable with the next administration, whoever that turns out to be, from whatever party, holding this same undefined authority to determine what constitutes “cultural subversion” online and act against it using the full suite of U.S. government cyber tools?

If the answer is no, then the answer has to be no right now. That’s how constitutional principles work. They don’t bend for the team you’re currently rooting for.

The White House AI Framework promised Americans protection from government censorship on digital platforms. That promise means nothing if the same administration holds undefined authority to act against whatever it decides counts as 'cultural subversion.' Right now, it does.

These are not policies. They are not laws. They are frameworks and directives: the executive branch telling Congress what to write, and telling agencies how to act until Congress gets around to writing it. The legislation that turns these vision documents into binding, enforceable law is in motion right now.

We will be tracking every bill, every amendment, every committee vote that touches these frameworks. That work takes time and resources and it only happens because readers like you make it possible.

If this content is useful to you, please share it. And if you’re in a position to support the movement financially, donate today…every contribution keeps this work independent and going strong.

DONATE

Share