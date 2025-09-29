Conservative Ladies of America

Conservative Ladies of America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrel Nash's avatar
Darrel Nash
1h

I think that all people, including Newsome, that kill babies and support the killing thereof should be executed. After all, it is murder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cla Parker's avatar
Cla Parker
5h

Some good news for a change, despite all of your deceitful spin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Conservative Ladies of America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture