Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of pro-abortion bills (Assembly Bills 45, 50, 260, and 1525) to “block the federal government’s crackdown on reproductive rights”, calling it a “war on women.” (They conveniently know what a woman is when it benefits their cause.) In this article, we’re going to take a look at AB 45 and AB 50, which not only expand abortion and contraception access, but rewrite the rules of medical privacy, accountability, and further destroy parental rights in the state of California and beyond.

California is making it easier for your child to access abortion or birth control, and making sure parents never know about it.

🔐 AB 45: Hiding the Trail

AB 45 is dressed up as a “privacy bill.” It bans geofencing and location tracking around clinics, blocks data brokers from selling information, and even stops California providers from releasing research records to states that have abortion restrictions. Is this even an issue? No, it’s not, but California wants to get ahead of any potential efforts by the federal government or states with prolife and parental rights laws.

It may sound harmless, but here’s what it really means:

Your child could travel to California for abortion services, and there would be no record of it .

Law enforcement from your state would be shut out of the process .

Clinics and researchers are empowered to refuse cooperation with investigations—even if the patient is underage.

This isn’t about protecting privacy. It’s about cutting parents completely out of the picture. This bill essentially expands on California’s “Shield Law.”

🩺 AB 50: Turning Pharmacies into Clinics

AB 50 gives pharmacists the authority to hand out both prescription and over-the-counter contraceptives with no referrals, no medical screenings, no follow-up. A minor could walk up to the counter in a Walgreens (or any other pharmacy) and walk away with a 12-month supply of birth control, without consulting a physician.

Pharmacists can refuse for personal reasons, but the law makes sure the patient gets the drugs anyway.

For parents, that means:

Minors can access birth control on demand without parental consent.

No one is checking for health risks or contraindications.

No doctor, no referral, no accountability.

No parents involved. At all.

California has quietly turned the pharmacy counter into a clinic, one where your child can make life-altering decisions without you even knowing.

🧭 The Bigger Picture

AB 45 and AB 50 are a one-two punch:

AB 45 wipes away the digital trail.

AB 50 wipes away the medical safeguards.

Together, they create a system designed to bypass parents, doctors, and even other states. California is setting itself up as a sanctuary, not just for abortion access, but for stripping away parental authority.

And here’s why these laws matter for all of us:

If you live in another blue state , pay attention. Legislators in states like Washington, Oregon, New York, and Illinois will likely try to copy and paste this model.

If you live in a red state, don’t think you’re safe. You need to work with your lawmakers now to pass strong protections for parental rights, so your kids can’t be swept into these policies when they cross state lines or get targeted online.

California may be leading, but the ripple effect is coming. What happens in California never stays there…and this is no exception.

As parents, we’ve got to start asking the hard questions:

Who really has authority over our children—parents or the state?

What happens when lawmakers write us out of the equation completely?

And how do we fight back before these policies spread to our own states?

California is blazing the trail, and other states are watching. If we stay silent, this becomes the new normal everywhere.

We cannot afford to shrug this off. There is a huge agenda to destroy the family and that starts with inserting the state government between parent and child. If citizens are not willing to step up and speak up, we won’t win this war on the family. But if we stand together, stay engaged, and refuse to be silenced, we can protect our children and preserve the role of parents in America. This is the fight of our time—and we cannot sit it out.

