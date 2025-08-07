DONATE

Across the country, radical left lawmakers are working to allow non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to become law enforcement officers. In states like California, Colorado, and Illinois, laws have already been passed to open police departments to foreign nationals. Similar legislation has been considered in states like Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington.

That’s why Rep. Kat Cammack’s (R-FL) newly introduced COP Act of 2025 is not only timely, but necessary. The Citizen-Only Police Act (COP Act) would prohibit any law enforcement agency that hires non-citizens from receiving federal funds. It’s a simple, common-sense principle: only American citizens should be enforcing American laws.

Rep. Cammack originally introduced the legislation in 2024 following reports that the Seattle Police Department was actively recruiting DACA recipients to serve in law enforcement, a move that became legal in Washington State as of June 6, 2024, due to the passage of SB 6157. This law, which permits non-citizens with lawful work authorization to become police officers, passed the Washington Senate unanimously and was supported by all but 11 Republicans in the House. Despite growing public concern over eroding citizenship standards in law enforcement, the bill sailed through the legislature with broad bipartisan support. The Seattle PD’s recruitment push marks a troubling shift in law enforcement policy — one that prioritizes filling vacancies over upholding the foundational principle that only U.S. citizens should wield the power of the badge.

“It’s unconscionable that we’re even considering hiring aliens, including aliens who entered this country illegally, to serve in law enforcement,” Cammack stated. “U.S. citizens should be responsible for enforcing the law, not foreign nationals.”

This aligns with our stance earlier this year when Washington State lawmakers introduced SB 5068, a bill aimed at expanding non-citizen eligibility for law enforcement roles. We spoke out strongly against it and urged legislators to vote no. The bill unanimously passed the state senate with every Republican senator’s support. That bill represented a fundamental betrayal of public trust. Equipping someone with a badge and a gun — someone who isn’t even a U.S. citizen — undermines both constitutional integrity and community confidence in law enforcement. This is one for Washington citizens to keep a close watch on as it will automatically be reintroduced in the 2026 legislative session.

Law enforcement officers swear to uphold the Constitution, a document that foreign nationals have no legal obligation to. They exercise authority that can result in arrest, incarceration, and even the use of deadly force. That authority should be reserved for those who are not just working in the U.S., but who are fully invested in its laws, rights, and responsibilities as citizens.

The Left’s answer to law enforcement recruitment shortages, a problem largely caused by their own anti-police rhetoric and policy, should not be to compromise the integrity of the badge. Instead, states should be focused on restoring respect for the profession, improving training and support, and recruiting qualified U.S. citizens who are committed to upholding the Constitution and protecting their communities.

Citizens concerned about this growing trend are encouraged to contact their U.S. Representatives and ask them to support Rep. Cammack’s COP Act. At the state level, voters should be vigilant about similar proposals being introduced in their own legislatures and work to stop them before they take root. Find your Congressional representative HERE

Engage Locally: Attend city council and county commission meetings. Ask local police departments where they stand on this issue. Encourage state lawmakers to adopt similar citizen-only policies.

Earlier this year, legislation in Washington State sought to allow non-citizens to join police forces. Citizen advocates mobilized to oppose the bill and encouraged thousands to email lawmakers. That same message rings true today: Only American citizens should enforce American laws.

