Last week, Congressman Greg Steube reintroduced his Marijuana 1-to-3 Act, a bill that would move marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance under federal law. Many headlines have been quick to spin this as “a step toward legalization,” but the truth is far more complicated and far more concerning.

This bill wouldn’t legalize marijuana. It would reclassify it in a way that hands the biggest profits to corporate cannabis giants and Big Pharma, while opening the door to a host of public health and societal problems that states with legalized cannabis are already battling.

What Rescheduling Really Means

Under current law, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug, meaning it is considered to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use under federal standards. Moving it to Schedule III doesn’t make it legal for recreational use nationwide, but it does remove significant barriers for pharmaceutical companies, commercial growers, and distributors to mass-produce and market marijuana-based products.

Schedule III drugs can be prescribed by doctors, researched for FDA-approved uses, and, importantly, become eligible for tax breaks that state-licensed cannabis businesses can’t currently claim under IRS Code 280E. Translation: corporate cannabis companies and pharmaceutical firms stand to make billions if this bill is passed into law.

What Really Happens When Cannabis Laws Are Loosened

We don’t have to guess what will happen if marijuana is reclassified, we can look at the states that already legalized it.

Colorado: Since legalization, marijuana-related ER visits jumped over 50%, violent crime rose 18%, and homelessness tied to substance abuse spiked. Drug-related DUIs involving cannabis nearly doubled.

California: Black market sales still thrive, violent crime linked to illegal grows has increased, and studies show heavy cannabis use driving higher rates of psychosis and depression.

Washington State: Cannabis-related DUIs and traffic deaths are up, alongside mental health crises tied to high-THC products.

Oregon: Researchers link youth cannabis use to higher risks of suicidal ideation and long-term dependency.

Despite “strict” state regulations, teen marijuana use in legalized states is consistently higher than in those without legalization. In Denver, marijuana is now a contributing factor in a significant share of homeless shelter intakes.

If these are the results under tighter state-level controls, imagine the consequences when Big Pharma and national distributors get the green light.

Who Benefits Most?

Always, always follow the money!! This bill benefits:

Big Pharma , who can patent and market marijuana-based medicines at enormous profit margins.

Corporate cannabis retailers , who gain massive tax advantages and easier interstate commerce access.

Wall Street investors, who see cannabis as the next gold rush.

Who doesn’t benefit? Small businesses, vulnerable communities, and the taxpayers who will foot the bill for the public health and law enforcement costs.

The Myth of “Legalization”

Here’s the key point:

Rescheduling is not legalization. It’s commercialization with all the risks and few of the safeguards. While it may be pitched as “easing restrictions,” it actually shifts control from street dealers to corporate boardrooms without addressing the public safety and health consequences already visible in legalized states.

This bill is likely to move fast. Just last week President Trump was asked if the administration is going to reclassify marijuana. While he did not indicate definitively one way or the other, he did say that they would be looking at it and would be making a decision quickly. If Americans don’t understand what this reclassification actually does, the narrative will be dominated by slick marketing campaigns and highly-paid lobbyists promising economic growth and freedom. We need to demand answers from Congress:

What safeguards will be put in place to prevent youth access?

How will states manage the inevitable rise in public health costs?

Why should taxpayers subsidize the profits of Big Pharma and Big Cannabis?

The Marijuana 1-to-3 Act isn’t about liberty. It’s about profit and the cost will be paid by our communities.

Take Action: Contact your Representative and tell them to oppose the Marijuana 1-to-3 Act of 2025 (H.R. 4963). Ask them to put public health and safety ahead of corporate profits.

