1. HHS Orders Safety Review of Abortion Pill Mifepristone

On May 14, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. directed the FDA to conduct a full safety review of mifepristone; the abortion pill used in over 63% of U.S. abortions in 2023. Prompted by President Trump’s call for scrutiny, this move has predictably triggered fierce backlash from Democrat-led states and abortion advocates.

But the data speaks for itself. A recent study cited by Kennedy found serious complications, including sepsis, hemorrhage, and infection, in nearly 11% of cases, a rate 22 times higher than the FDA’s official estimate. That discrepancy demands answers.

“Even Kennedy, with his pro-choice past, is showing he’s willing to put evidence above ideology.”

On August 20, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, joined by 17 other states and D.C., filed a citizen petition demanding the FDA eliminate its Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone. They argue that safety protocols like prescriber certification and patient agreement forms are “burdensome.”

We disagree. These aren’t barriers, they’re guardrails. And Kennedy’s review is a long-overdue step toward transparency, accountability, and protecting women’s health. Read more HERE

2. New Mexico’s Gun Waiting Period Law Ruled Unconstitutional

In a major Second Amendment victory, a federal judge blocked New Mexico’s 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. The decision emphasized that the state failed to provide historical precedent for such a delay—echoing the Supreme Court’s Bruen standard, which requires gun laws to align with the nation’s historical tradition.

“The Second Amendment is not a second-class right,” the ruling stated. And this week, the courts proved it.

This case could have ripple effects across other states with similar “cooling off” laws, including Washington, Oregon, and California. If those states can’t demonstrate historical analogues for their waiting periods, they may face similar legal challenges—and lose.

More HERE

3. SCOTUS Shuts Down $783M in NIH DEI Grants

In a major victory for constitutional accountability, the Supreme Court ruled against the NIH’s race-based DEI grant program. That’s $783 million in taxpayer dollars that will no longer be funneled into discriminatory hiring and research practices. This ruling sets a precedent—and it’s one we’ll be watching closely as other federal agencies scramble to adjust. Full story HERE

4. Title IX Enforcement Hits Northern Virginia

Five school districts in Northern Virginia were placed on “high-risk status” by the U.S. Department of Education for violating Title IX. This is a direct response to policies that excluded parental rights and promoted gender ideology without consent. It’s a win for transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. We hope to see many more school districts across the country under the same scrutiny. It’s time to STOP the indoctrination of America’s students.

5. Our Latest Video: “Is Your State Next?”

This week’s Government Shorts exposes how HHS is drawing a hard line: no more federal dollars for states pushing gender ideology through taxpayer-funded health programs. If you haven’t watched it yet, click on the video to watch now. Please share this video and help us spread the word! The more people understand what’s happening, the faster we build momentum.

The narrative is cracking. Federal agencies are finally enforcing boundaries. Courts are stepping in.

We celebrate these long awaited wins, but we can’t let up. In fact, we must double down! These wins are just the beginning. Every policy reversal, every funding pullback, every court ruling is a signal that our voices matter. Let’s make sure they keep hearing us.

