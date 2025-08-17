Across the country, alarming reports are exposing how AI surveillance software, such as Gaggle and Lightspeed Alert, is being deployed in thousands of U.S. school districts to monitor students’ digital communications for signs of self-harm, bullying, or violence. While marketed as tools to enhance safety, these systems operate with little transparency, rely on flawed algorithms, and often misinterpret context—triggering false alerts that can lead to unwarranted investigations, arrests, or family separation. Behind the promise of protection lies a growing threat to students’ privacy, free speech, and constitutional rights.

What is AI Surveillance Software and How is it Being Implemented in Schools?

Surveillance software using AI, monitors content on students’ school-based devices to identify and alert school staff of potentially harmful behavior. The software flags certain words and phrases labeling them as potential threats. Because these alerts are determined by computer algorithms, important context is often ignored resulting in false alerts. Software companies like Gaggle and Lightspeed Alert sell their product as a safety net to protect students, but in a day and age when politicians prey on the emotional fears of parents and teachers, they make millions of dollars in contracts with school districts. What they are actually selling, however, is a license to stifle free speech and privacy laws, as well as increase access for students to mental health services away from the watchful eyes of their parents.

First & Fourth Amendment Concerns

● Fourth Amendment Violations: AI surveillance in schools often bypasses oversight and consent, subjecting students to constant monitoring of private communications, undermining their reasonable expectation of privacy and eroding trust.

● First Amendment Suppression: These systems discourage open expression by flagging harmless creative writing and homework assignments or casual comments, conditioning students to self-censor and stifling intellectual freedom critical to education.

● Lack of Nuance in AI: AI software struggles to discern context or intent, potentially criminalizing protected speech, such as research on topics like “mental health,” leading to misinterpretations and investigations.

● Severe Consequences for Students: Misinterpretations by algorithms can result in significant repercussions, such as arrests, psychological evaluations, involuntary hospitalization, or alternative schooling.

False Alarms and Lack of Transparency

High rates of false positives demonstrate the AI surveillance software’s unreliability and potential for unnecessary disruption to both students’ education and families. In one example, the school district in Lawrence, Kansas reports that nearly two-thirds of over 1,200 Gaggle alerts in one 10-month period were non-issues, including over 200 false alarms from student homework. Students face unwarranted scrutiny such as being called to the principal’s office over harmless assignments and the absence of publicly available data on AI surveillance software effectiveness, guarded closely by companies like Gaggle and LightSpeed Alert, leaves parents unable to assess their accuracy or fairness.

These software programs have real-life consequences for students. While some comments may in fact be offensive, with clear context, they prove that many students do not pose a real threat. Lesley Mathis, mother to a Tennessee teen who was arrested, strip-searched, and detained overnight in jail without due process or parental contact, described her daughter’s comment as “wrong” and “stupid.” But, she emphasized that the context clearly showed no genuine threat to herself or others.

A recent investigation by the Education Reporting Collaborative revealed how AI surveillance tools used in Vancouver Public Schools, Washington, flagged deeply personal student communications—including cries for help, disclosures of abuse, and expressions of identity. While the district’s intent was to protect students amid rising mental health concerns, the Associated Press and Seattle Times inadvertently received nearly 3,500 unredacted student records through a public records request, exposing a massive breach of privacy. This incident underscores the dangers of entrusting sensitive student data to opaque systems with inadequate safeguards, and it raises urgent questions about how schools balance safety with constitutional rights.

Balance & Reform are Necessary for Change

State legislators and school districts are quick to pass laws and resolutions regarding the use of cellphones during school hours, but there is little attention paid to the use of one-to-one Chromebooks for students in K-12 education. In addition to being monitored for eight hours a day during school, students bring these computers home to complete assignments where the AI surveillance now poses a threat to freedom of speech and liberty in your home.

Laws and school board policies must be passed that make the use of AI surveillance completely transparent. Policies must include all third parties with which data is shared, and they must also include requirements for written consent from both students and parents. School districts should be required to keep record of all data concerning surveillance alerts specifically showing the total number of AI software alerts–both real and false alarms–so that parents and legislators can request this information through FOIA and public record requests.

In states where laws already allow for mandatory mental health evaluations and even involuntary hospitalization or immediate notification of law enforcement and arrest, laws must be amended or written to protect students against false alerts made by AI software. These laws must also include a clear requirement that parental notification must be made before any punitive action–legal or from the school–may be taken. In states like Washington, there are layers upon layers of legislation that already allow the state to remove your child from the protection of their parents. Schools have become predatory environments rather than a place where children can speak freely and share ideas.

Public schools no longer teach children how to think and instead teach children what to think. With the aid of AI surveillance software, the only lesson that students learn is either to say what they are told to say or not to speak at all.

What Can You Do?

Send an email to your school board director to ask if AI surveillance software is used in your school district. If so, ask what school board policy addresses the use of this software and privacy for students.

If your school district does use AI surveillance software and the policy is lacking transparency and privacy safeguards, propose a policy to your school board. If they don’t have a policy and they use surveillance software, ask that a new school board policy be written immediately.

Attend your school board meetings and to make public comments about the use of AI surveillance software.

Contact your legislator to talk about your concerns. Ask if he or she would consider writing legislation that requires transparency, school district data, consent from both students and parents, and protections for students’ first and fourth amendment rights.

