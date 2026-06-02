It seems we are almost always telling you about bad, unconstitutional policies being proposed or passed by lawmakers. Today, we’ve got a GOOD bill to tell you about that aims to protect the privacy of Americans.

The Email Privacy Act was introduced last month by Representative Warren Davidson and Suzan Del Bene…again. It has been coming back again and again since 105. It is a good bill, a good start, but the Senate will probably kill it…again.

What the Current Law Says

The Electronic Communications Privacy Act was written in 1986. Ronald Reagan signed it. The internet as we know it did not exist. The iPhone would not exist for another 21 years, and cloud storage was not even a concept.

That 1986 law is still governing your email today.

Under the current statute, law enforcement can access your stored emails without a warrant if those emails are older than 180 days. The legal theory behind that rule was that if you left something on a server for six months, you had essentially abandoned it, the same way you might abandon property. Courts have since recognized how absurd that logic is in the age of Gmail and cloud backup. But Congress never fixed the statute.

The result is a two-tiered system with no constitutional basis: a letter sitting in your filing cabinet at home requires a warrant to search. That same letter, forwarded to your inbox and sitting on a server, does not…if it is old enough.

What the Email Privacy Act Does

H.R. 9016, introduced May 22, 2026 by Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) and co-sponsored by Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), makes three core changes.

First, it eliminates the 180-day rule entirely. All stored communications, regardless of age, require a warrant. No more arbitrary cutoff.

Second, it establishes a universal warrant requirement for content held by both electronic communication service providers and remote computing services. The existing tiered system, where subpoenas or court orders could substitute for warrants in certain circumstances, is collapsed….content is content.

Third, it gives providers explicit authority to notify subscribers when the government has requested their data, subject to existing gag order authority under Section 2705.

These are meaningful reforms. The bill aligns federal statute with where Fourth Amendment jurisprudence has been moving since Carpenter v. United States (2018), where the Supreme Court recognized that the third-party doctrine has constitutional limits when the government collects comprehensive digital records. The warrant requirement for content is the correct constitutional standard.

Rep. Davidson - Champion for Privacy!

Warren Davidson has been a consistent champion for protecting the privacy rights of American citizens in Congress.

He called a clean FISA 702 extension “a major disservice.” He re-introduced the Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act in January 2025. He introduced separate legislation in March 2026 to reform foreign intelligence surveillance authorities. His own words on this bill: “Our Founders never imagined email. But they understood the importance of protecting Americans from unreasonable government searches. Your email should have the same warrant requirements as your home.”

That framing is exactly right, and it matters that a House Republican with a real anti-surveillance record is saying it. The Fourth Amendment does not have a cloud storage exception. Davidson understands that, and he has been willing to fight for it across multiple Congresses in the face of institutional resistance.

The Gap This Bill Doesn’t Close

A qualified endorsement requires honesty about the gaps. There are three worth naming in this bill.

Metadata remains largely unprotected. The warrant requirement applies to content, the substance of your communications. Who you emailed, when, how often, from what IP address, and your location at the time of sending remain accessible through subpoenas and court orders under the existing lower standards in Section 2703(c) and (d). After Carpenter, there is a credible Fourth Amendment argument that bulk metadata collection is also constitutionally suspect. The bill does not touch it.

There is no mandatory notice. The bill permits providers to notify users when their data is accessed but does not require it. Gag orders aside, the government can execute a warrant against a third party holding your private communications and you may never find out. The Founders’ model of the warrant clause assumed the target knew a search was occurring. That principle disappears when the search is against a third-party custodian.

The stakes of this notice gap are growing with every “child safety” bill that becomes law. Every mandate that requires age verification, behavioral monitoring, or parental dashboard access creates a new third-party data custodian, a platform or vendor holding identity-linked records, behavioral patterns, and longitudinal profiles of your children. Most of that is not communication content. It is metadata and behavioral data, which means it falls outside the warrant protection this bill establishes and squarely inside the gap it does not close.

The result is a compounding problem: parents consent to data collection because a child safety law requires it. A warrant executed against that third-party vendor does not require anyone to notify the family it happened. Every new child safety mandate expands the pool of records that exist and that can be accessed quietly. The Email Privacy Act closes one door, but the door it leaves open gets wider every legislative session.

The congressional subpoena bypass is explicit. Section (j) of the bill contains a rule of construction that explicitly preserves Congress’s Article I subpoena power with no limiting language, no notice requirement, no particularity standard, and no probable cause threshold. Law enforcement cannot get your email without a warrant. A congressional committee, on the other hand, can compel the same provider to produce it through channels the bill specifically declines to restrict. For the person whose data is at stake, the constitutional protection evaporates depending on which institution is doing the asking.

These are not reasons to oppose the bill…we’re moving in the right direction here.

The Senate Problem

This bill is not new. A version of the Email Privacy Act passed the House in 2016 by a vote of 419 to 0. It passed again in 2017. It has been reintroduced in multiple subsequent Congresses and each time, the Senate has declined to act.

There is no mystery about why. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have consistently opposed removing the warrantless access to older stored communications. The Senate has historically been more responsive to those institutional interests than the House. The result is that a reform with near-unanimous bipartisan House support has spent a decade waiting for a Senate floor vote that never comes.

This is not a left-right disagreement or partisan failure, this is the Senate functioning as a gatekeeper for surveillance interests against the expressed will of the elected House…session after session, for over ten years.

The Fourth Amendment does not expire after 180 days. It should not have taken this long to say so in federal statute, and there is no good-faith argument for why the Senate should sit on this bill again.

The Bottom Line

The Email Privacy Act is good legislation. It is constitutionally grounded, bipartisan, and long overdue. Rep. Davidson deserves credit for being a consistent voice for these principles when it would be easier to defer to institutional law enforcement preferences.

Pass the bill. Close the metadata gap. Require notice. Constrain the congressional bypass. And hold the Senate accountable for every additional year it lets this privacy-preserving legislation die.

Your email deserves the same protection as your home. That should not be a controversial position in 2026.

Share

Support Our Mission!

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE