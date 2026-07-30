Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James sat behind a podium to announce the final rules for New York’s SAFE for Kids Act. Behind them: a sign reading “Your Family. My Fight.”

It’s not a new line. Hochul has used “your family is my fight” for the tax credit rollout, the affordability agenda, the budget deal. It’s her brand, recycled onto whatever she’s selling this month. This month, it’s a state-mandated infrastructure for deciding what your teenager sees on Instagram.

Is your family her fight? Or is it yours?

I know my answer. The state of New York, apparently, does not.

What the Rule Actually Does

Starting January 25, 2027, any “addictive online platform” operating in New York has to determine whether a user is an adult before showing them an algorithmically personalized feed or sending them a notification between midnight and 6 a.m. If the user is a minor, the platform needs verifiable parental consent to turn either feature back on.

That’s the simplified summary version. The regulatory version runs eleven sections and reads like it was written by people who’ve been in a standards meeting before. Age assurance methods have to hit specific accuracy minimums that vary by age bracket — 0.1% false positives for a 7-year-old, 15% for a 17-year-old. Every method has to be certified annually against ISO/IEC 27566 or IEEE 2089.1, two international standards for age-verification systems. Test results have to be kept for ten years. Data used to verify a user’s age has to be deleted immediately after…unless it’s the compliance record, which gets retained for five years minimum.

This is not a vague mandate; it’s a procurement specification.

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The Vendors Are Already in the Room

Read the Attorney General’s own press release and you’ll find quotes from Yoti, Verifymy, and Iain Corby of the Age Verification Providers Association (a global trade association based out of the UK), all celebrating a rule that requires the exact compliance services they sell. Verifymy’s COO explained, on the record, that his company estimates a user’s age by cross-referencing an email address against mortgage providers, credit card companies, and utility records. That’s the “privacy-preserving” method the state is pointing platforms toward.

I’ve read this exact quote before, not this exact sentence, but this exact company, making this exact pitch, in state legislative testimony for laws written by Republicans in Louisiana, Texas, and Utah. Yoti’s name is on the compliance chain behind Louisiana’s LA Wallet. The Age Verification Providers Association has testified in favor of age-verification mandates in statehouses controlled by both parties. These are not competing ecosystems. It is the same handful of vendors, selling the same underlying architecture, regardless of which party’s governor is standing at the podium.

New York didn’t invent an infrastructure, rather it plugged into one that already exists, built for whichever state house needs it next.

Blue States Say the Quiet Part Out Loud

Here’s where the SAFE for Kids Act is actually useful to conservatives, if we’re willing to look at it clearly: New York isn’t hiding the ball. Hochul and James built this rule on the premise that the state, not the parent, is the appropriate party to decide the default settings on a teenager’s phone. The sign behind them said so. The statute is called the “Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation Act,” language that assumes children need to be stopped, by the state, from a harm their own parents apparently can’t be trusted to manage.

Red states build the identical infrastructure — age assurance vendors, data retention schedules, certification regimes. Different names, but they do the same thing: a SCREEN Act, a decency standard, a child safety law aimed at pornography rather than algorithms. The vocabulary is different. The mechanism is not. Somewhere behind every one of these bills sits the same short list of vendors, the same accuracy-testing requirements, the same multi-year data retention schedules, just filed under a different justification depending on which state capitol you’re standing in.

This is an important pattern for us as citizens to recognize: it is not that blue states overreach and red states don’t. It’s that blue states overreach in the language of mental health and algorithmic harm, while red states build the same apparatus in the language of decency and protection from exploitation. Different banners, same government reaching for the same lever; deciding, by statute, what a parent used to decide alone.

The Fine Print

Section 700.9(d) of the final rule bars platforms from telling a parent what their child was doing when the child requests consent to restore a personalized feed: no content, no interactions, no settings choices, no names of who the child follows. The state’s messaging frames this as a privacy protection. But what has really happened is that New York has decided, by regulation, that a parent isn’t entitled to know what their own minor child is doing on a platform, even when that parent is the one being asked to sign off on it. A parent can consent to restoring the feed without ever being told what the feed will actually show. That’s not a limit on state power. It’s the state deciding, on your behalf, what you get to know about your own child…the same premise as the sign behind the podium, just written into the compliance rules instead of said out loud.

Two more provisions are worth reading just as closely.

First, Section 700.2(b) makes clear that a platform is never required to offer a parent any path to restore the personalized feed at all. A company can simply lock every minor into a chronological feed, permanently, with no consent mechanism whatsoever; no parent involved, no parent asked, no parent’s judgment consulted at any point. The state has authorized companies to make that call unilaterally.

Second, Section 700.9(e) preserves a company’s right to restrict content it considers “objectionable... whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.” That phrase is doing a lot of work, and it’s doing it without definition. We’ve seen this kind of open-ended standard before, and we’ve seen what happens when the political winds shift and a different attorney general decides what counts as objectionable.

Whose Fight Is It?

New York’s sign told us the state’s answer. Mine is different, and I suspect yours may be too: my family is not the government’s fight. It’s mine. The state’s job is to make sure the tools exist for me to do that job; not to build, certify, and retain records on a nationwide infrastructure that decides it for me by default, then dares me to opt out.

The infrastructure doesn’t care which party built it. It’s the same vendors, the same standards, the same retention schedules, whether the sign behind the podium says “Your Family. My Fight” or something else entirely. That’s the fight worth having…not blue versus red, but whether the state gets to answer that question for any of us at all.

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Julie Barrett is the Founder and President of Conservative Ladies of America. She has testified in opposition to App Store Accountability Act and age-verification legislation in multiple states and writes about digital privacy, parental rights, and government overreach.