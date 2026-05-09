Many parents use prepaid phones widely available at places like Walmart and Target to give their kid a way to connect with parents without having to purchase them a phone and add them to a monthly plan. Maybe they’re heading into middle school, and you want them to be able to reach you or maybe you’re trying to keep costs down.

You don’t fill out paperwork to purchase this phone or prepaid card and you don’t have to show ID. Your information is never entered into a government database.

You just buy a phone the way Americans have done for decades.

The FCC has proposed a rule to end this.

On April 30, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission unanimously adopted a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 26‑27) that would require every voice service provider in America to verify the identity of every customer before activating service. That includes mobile carriers, landline providers, VoIP apps, and even prepaid phones.

The justification is robocalls and the mechanism is a “Know Your Customer” system modeled directly on post‑9/11 banking surveillance law.

The comment period is opening soon, but the direction is already set and almost no one even knows this is happening.

What the FCC Is Proposing

Under this proposal, any company that originates calls onto the phone network would be required to collect at minimum:

Your legal name

Your physical address

Your government‑issued ID number

An alternate phone number

For high‑volume users (businesses, political campaigns, call centers, foreign entities), the FCC wants more:

Intended use of the service

The IP address from which calls will be placed

Providers would have to verify all of this using documentation, retain it for four years after you leave, and re‑verify if your usage patterns change.

And the FCC is openly asking whether carriers should be required to check customers against law‑enforcement watchlists…this is the same lists banks must check under the PATRIOT Act.

Violations would be fined up to $2,500 per call.

The FCC frames this as “closing loopholes” and we can all agree that those annoying robocalls are a real problem. Many Americans lose hundreds of millions of dollars a year to scams from these robocalls as well. However, the tool the FCC is reaching for is something entirely different.

The Banking Comparison & Why It Should Alarm You

The FCC proposal spends multiple paragraphs walking through:

The Bank Secrecy Act

The Customer Identification Program

The PATRIOT Act’s watchlist‑screening requirements

These laws were designed for banks; institutions that handle money, credit, and high‑risk financial transactions. But now the FCC is asking whether that same system should govern your phone number.

Opening a bank account and making a phone call are not the same thing. Banking is a regulated financial activity. Phone service is a basic communications utility, foundational to daily life, civic participation, and parental responsibility.

For a century, Americans have been able to use phones without passing a government identity check.

Americans Used Phones for 100 Years Without Showing ID

Here’s the historical baseline:

Landline service required a name and address for billing, not a government ID.

Credit checks were about business risk , not government surveillance.

There was no federal database of phone customers.

There was no watchlist screening .

There was no four‑year retention mandate.

When prepaid mobile arrived, it expanded access even further. It helped:

Low‑income families

People rebuilding credit

Individuals escaping abusive situations

Parents who wanted a simple, controlled phone for their kids

In 2010, Congress tried to impose ID requirements on prepaid SIM cards after the Times Square bombing, but the bill failed, partly because the telecom industry pushed back, and partly because policymakers recognized that prepaid phones serve vulnerable populations.

Now the FCC is trying to do administratively what Congress refused to do legislatively.

What This Means for the Prepaid Phone You Bought Your Kid

The FCC doesn’t spell out exactly how prepaid would work under this system, but the logic is obvious:

If every provider must verify government ID before granting network access, and prepaid SIM cards grant network access, then prepaid SIM activation will require government ID.

The likely outcome:

You can still buy the phone in-store

But you cannot activate it without uploading government ID

Your middle‑schooler doesn’t have a government ID, so the phone would be registered to you, tying your identity to their number in a carrier database retained for four years.

It doesn’t appear that the FCC has considered this scenario…or how victims escaping domestic violence could be put in a vulnerable position. The entire document is written as if only businesses and scammers use prepaid phones; not families, not kids, not vulnerable people.

The Bigger Picture: Identity Requirements Everywhere

If you’ve been following our work, you know this isn’t happening in a vacuum.

We’re watching identity verification creep into:

Social media access

App stores

Online platforms

Age‑verification laws

AI access

Data broker regulations

State “online safety” bills

Each one claims to solve a real problem, but together, they form something else entirely:

A system where identity must be verified before accessing any major communications layer, now potentially including the phone network itself.

The phone number has been one of the last remaining semi‑anonymous tools available to ordinary Americans. The FCC is now proposing to close that gap using a framework borrowed from counterterrorism banking law.

What You Can Do

The comment period for FCC 26‑27 will open 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. When it does, any American can file a comment and you don’t need to be a lawyer or a policy expert to make a comment, you just need to have an opinion about whether your phone number should require government ID to activate.

In the meantime, the most important thing you can do is share this information. Most people have no idea this proposal exists. The more sunlight it gets, the harder it becomes for the FCC to move it quietly.

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