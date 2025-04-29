You're Invited to the Conservative Round Table!

Are you passionate about preserving liberty, standing up for conservative values, and making a real difference in your community? Join us every week for the Conservative Round Table, a nationwide Zoom gathering where conservative minds meet to talk truth and take action!

The Conservative Round Table is a welcoming forum for citizens from across the country. Whether you want to share local or state issues from your area, learn from others, or simply listen and observe, this space is for you. Our goal is to build a strong, connected community where individuals and groups can collaborate, organize, and support one another in grassroots efforts.

🕛 When: Every Thursday

🕐 Time: 12:00 PM Pacific | 3:00 PM Eastern

📍 Where: Online via Zoom

Whether you're a seasoned activist or just beginning to engage, your voice matters. Together, we can equip and empower each other to take bold, meaningful action at the local, state, and national levels.

Join us at the Conservative Round Table — where conversations turn into movements, and citizens become catalysts for change.

👉 Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/vCQCAeF5R8W7hog-0bSBEA

We can't wait to meet you around the table!

