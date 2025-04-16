On April 16, 2025, Washington’s Senate passed HB 1971 with 10 Republicans joining Democrats, sending it to the governor. This bill mandates health plans cover a 12-month supply of prescription hormone therapy, including cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers, starting January 1, 2026. While framed as improving access for all ages, it dangerously expands “gender-affirming care” for kids, allowing year-long stockpiles without parental notification or consent under Washington’s “protected healthcare” laws. Here’s why this is alarming.

HB 1971 requires insurance to reimburse a 12-month refill of hormone therapy—drugs like testosterone, estrogen, or puberty blockers—for patients of any age. In Washington, kids as young as 8 can access blockers and 13 for hormones, often without parental notification due to “mature minor” laws and confidentiality rules. This bill lets a child leave a clinic with a year’s supply of drugs that can irreversibly impact fertility, bones, and brain development. Handing kids a 12-month stockpile is reckless, not responsible.

Washington already protects “gender-affirming care” with minimal barriers. Testimony from Planned Parenthood and the LGBTQ Commission revealed the bill’s aim: to ease fears of federal restrictions by enabling hormone stockpiling, especially for “trans” youth. But with kids’ access already unrestricted, this feels like ideology over caution, bypassing parents who should guide such life-altering choices.

The 10 Republican “yes” votes are puzzling. Was the bill’s broad “access” framing misleading, or were concerns ignored? No opposition testified, and minority “do not pass” reports were silent. This lack of debate for a bill impacting kids is troubling.

Protect Kids, Pause HB 1971

Washington doesn’t need this bill—gender-affirming care is already wide open. HB 1971 risks kids’ safety by enabling unchecked access to powerful drugs without parental oversight. It is additionally concerning considering Washington’s intention of passing two bills (SB 5181 and HB 1296) that will greatly restrict parent access to their children’s education records in public schools - many of which give students access to some types of health care, including “gender affirming care.”

