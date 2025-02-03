WA: Defying Other States to Protect Abortion and Trans Rights

In 2023 WA democrats passed the "Shield Law" making Washington a sanctuary state for transgender care and abortions. This year, in 2025, the democrats are taking that one step further...

SB 5632: “AN ACT Relating to protecting the confidentiality of records and information that may be relevant to another state's enforcement of its laws.”

This legislation essentially creates a protective shield around the confidentiality and legality of certain health care services within Washington, particularly against legal actions from states with more restrictive laws.

If you haven't already taken action on our week 4 bills list, please click on the post below and work through the list.

