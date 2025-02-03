Playback speed
WA: Defying Other States to Protect Abortion and Trans Rights

Another mind-blowing bill of the day from Washington State
Conservative Ladies of America
Feb 03, 2025
Transcript

In 2023 WA democrats passed the "Shield Law" making Washington a sanctuary state for transgender care and abortions. This year, in 2025, the democrats are taking that one step further...

SB 5632: “AN ACT Relating to protecting the confidentiality of records and information that may be relevant to another state's enforcement of its laws.”

This legislation essentially creates a protective shield around the confidentiality and legality of certain health care services within Washington, particularly against legal actions from states with more restrictive laws.

