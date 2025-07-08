DOJ-Funded Thought Police? Inside WA’s $2M Hate Crime Hotline

Last week we told you about Washington State’s new “Hate Crime Hotline” pilot program that launched on July 1 in three counties—King, Clark, and Spokane. This is a massive red flag for anyone who values free speech and constitutional rights and an issue that, if left unaddressed, will have major consequences for American citizens.

What many Washingtonians don’t realize is that this hotline is funded in large part by the U.S. Department of Justice, with $1.125 million in federal grants flowing into Washington state to help build this surveillance-style reporting tool. Add in $743,000 from the state’s general fund, and you’ve got nearly $2 million being spent—just for the pilot phase.

And what’s the goal of this hotline? To collect “bias incident” reports. Not actual crimes. Not violence. But perceived hostility, microaggressions, and offensive language that may make someone feel unsafe or uncomfortable. Even if no law is broken.

“If you mock someone’s cultural practices or question gender ideology—you could be reported.”

— Julie Barrett, Conservative Ladies of America

This is about more than Washington. All but two states (Wyoming and South Carolina) in America have some form of hate crime law. And under the Biden administration, the DOJ has actively pushed this agenda nationwide with millions in grants to states just like Washington. This is not about public safety—it’s about creating a culture of fear and self-censorship.

What Counts as a “Bias Incident” in Washington?

According to the Attorney General’s office, you could be reported for:

Using “insulting” or “unfriendly” language

Questioning someone’s immigration status

Making jokes or criticism about someone’s “perceived” identity

Mocking someone’s disability or cultural norm

Saying “go back where you came from”

None of this has to rise to the level of an actual crime. But it will be recorded, documented, and used to shape future legislation.

And here's the kicker: complaints are reviewed not by neutral parties, but by people who share the “lived experience” of the alleged victim. In other words, ideologically aligned adjudicators are determining what’s punishable speech.

This isn’t just a Washington problem. Oregon and California already have similar hotlines. California is even moving forward with legislation that would create a state-run media campaign to push hate crime awareness—exempt from public records laws.

And this is exactly how the Left works: use federal dollars to create state-level infrastructure, then weaponize it culturally and politically.

This program encourages victimhood and elevates emotion over objective law. And most dangerously—it blurs the line between criminal behavior and protected speech. It’s a tool that could easily be used to silence conservatives, punish religious convictions, and criminalize disagreement.

That’s why we must stay informed, speak boldly, and work to elect leaders who will repeal these laws and shut down programs like this—starting at the federal level.

📢 Call to Action:

Share this article with friends and family in Washington and beyond

Talk to your kids—especially teens—about how their words could be used against them

Support organizations fighting for free speech and individual liberty

Thank you for standing with us,

Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

conservativeladiesofamerica.com

