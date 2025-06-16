No Waiting, No Safeguards, No Accountability — The Death Agenda in Action

A new law has just crossed the line—and not just in the typical blue-state fashion we’ve come to expect. This one removes the brakes entirely.

In this episode of Bill of the Day, I unpack a newly passed piece of legislation that allows terminally ill patients to request and receive lethal medication with no mandatory waiting period. You could be diagnosed with cancer today and have your death-inducing prescription in hand tomorrow. No cooling-off period. No required mental health evaluation—unless the doctor thinks it’s needed. And the death certificate? It won’t even mention assisted suicide. It will just say you died of your illness.

This is the latest evolution of what I call the Death Agenda—a coordinated effort to expand laws around abortion, so-called gender-affirming care, and now, medical aid in dying. And they’re not just expanding access. They’re removing accountability. They’re rebranding death as dignity.

And let me be clear: this isn’t just a Democrat problem. In Washington State, I witnessed Republican legislators proudly support the expansion of assisted suicide laws. I personally reached out to one of them, begging him to reconsider. He refused. Another stood at the bill signing with then-Governor Jay Inslee.

So why do I care so much about this? Because life matters. All of it. From womb to grave. As a Christian, I believe that God has numbered our days. And while suffering is heartbreaking, it’s not ours to cut life short out of convenience or fear. Compassion is not handing someone poison. Compassion is walking with them, loving them, and advocating for life.

This is how they normalize death. Quietly. Incrementally. Under the guise of “care.”

If you think this can’t happen in your state, you’re not paying attention.

👉 What can you do?

Stay informed on what’s happening in your state legislature

Read Senate Bill s138

Contact your lawmakers—especially Republicans who might be swayed by pressure. In New York, contact Governor Hochul and ask her to VETO s138

Learn about Washington State’s 2023 Death with Dignity expansion

Share this post with friends and family

This is about more than one bill. This is about the value we place on human life.

—

Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

